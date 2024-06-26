Amazon is selling a $230 air purifier for only $85 to kick off Prime Day early deals

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Whether you're suffering from poor air quality or allergy symptoms, clearing the air is the key to alleviating the negative side effects. Thankfully, Amazon Prime Day 2024 is only a few weeks away and shoppers can already score tons of discounts, regardless of their membership status.

One early Prime Day deal to look out for is the Lunino Air Purifier , which is currently on sale for only $85 instead of the original $230 price. All you have to do is apply the on-page $41 coupon before adding one to your cart to secure the full $145 discount. That means you can save a whopping 63% on a high-powered air purifier that accommodates rooms up to 1,740 square feet, meaning it's ideal for large spaces like living rooms, bedrooms, or even a garage.

Lunino Air Purifier, $85 (was $230) at Amazon

Its user-friendly display allows you to adjust fan speed, set timers, select auto mode, turn on night mode, and see your home's air quality in real-time. It uses a PM 2.5 monitor and a light indicator will let you know its status by shining green for good, yellow for normal, and red for bad. When in auto mode, you can set it and forget it and if the air reaches bad levels, it'll automatically kick into a higher fan speed to refresh the air quicker.

The machine features a powerful HEPA filtration system that removes 99.97% of particles from the air whether it's pet dander, smoke, or allergens. The brand recommends replacing the filter at least once every six months, but there's also an indicator that alerts you when it's time for a change.

As if this air purifier couldn't get any better, it also doubles as an essential oil diffuser. There's an aromatherapy pad on top of the device where you can add a few drops of your favorite essential oils to give your space a fresh scent.

More than 250 people have given it a five-star rating, and over 4,000 units have sold in the past 30 days. A five-star reviewer said they are "pleased with its results" and added that they are "breathing better."

"I have three cats in a smaller apartment and it made a huge difference with smell and shedding," one shopper wrote . "I felt like I was dreaming! It has some noise but it’s more like a white noise and you can turn it lower to where it’s quieter or put it in another room. I rotate mine to different areas. My cat's paws were changing things on the purifier so the child lock is genius!"