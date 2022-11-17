Get $700 off Every lululemon Mirror Studio Bundle

It's never been a better time to buy a lululemon (LULU) - Get Free Report Studio Mirror, Mirror Plus, Mirror Pro or Mirror Family bundles. While we've seen the prices drop as low as $500 off the MSRP, we've never seen the prices this low ahead of the holidays.

We've outlined the bundling options for the lululemon Studio Mirror to help you decide which package may be best for you.

To take advantage of the sale, use code LLSTUDIO700.

The Mirror specs: The Mirror is made out of carbon steel (with a mineral bronze powder coating), comes with a five-megapixel front-facing camera for live feedback, surround sound and a 43-inch full LED 1080 display with 178 degree wide viewing angle.

Price: $795, originally $1,495 (and starting at $17/month with Affirm)

Includes:

Mirror

Mirror stand

Mirror lens cap

Limited warranty

Our take: This is our top pick out of all of the bundles, and we discuss below why we might not necessarily pick some of the other bundles if the add-ons aren't your thing. So, if you're not sure if you want to fully invest in the entire bundle, and plan to do mostly cardio workouts like yoga, this is the best option. It's the basic Mirror product, no muss, no fuss.

Price: $995, originally $1,695 (and starting at $21/month with Affirm)

Includes:

Mirror

Mirror stand

Mirror lens cap

Bundle addition: Heart rate monitor

Bundle addition: Fitness band pack

Bundle addition: lululemon reversible mat

Bundle addition: lululemon loop it up mat strap

Bundle addition: lululemon lift and lengthen yoga block

Bundle addition: lululemon double foam roller mini

Limited warranty

Our take: If you want to try to stay under $1,000 (about the price of a good treadmill or workout bike), and you're a beginner at workouts like yoga and boxing, this comes with some good gear to get you started. However, we think that staying with the base bundle makes more sense if you already have mats, fitness trackers, and foam rollers on-hand.

Price: $1,245, originally $1,954 (and starting at $26/month with Affirm)

Includes:

Mirror

Mirror stand

Mirror lens cap

Heart rate monitor

Fitness band pack

lululemon reversible mat

lululemon loop it up mat strap

lululemon lift and lengthen yoga block

lululemon double foam roller mini

Bundle addition: lululemon workout towel

Bundle addition: lululemon studio weights (one pair)

Limited warranty

Our take: Personally, we feel like this is the least optional bundle on the list. You could get a workout towel and pair of weights for significantly less than $200 off of Amazon. Plus, the weights don't even ship out for another six to eight weeks.

Price: $1,695, originally $2,396 (and starting at $21/month with Affirm)

Includes:

Mirror

Mirror stand

Mirror lens cap

Bundle addition: (2) Heart rate monitor

Bundle addition: (2) Fitness band pack

Bundle addition: (2) lululemon reversible mat

Bundle addition: (2) lululemon loop it up mat strap

Bundle addition: (2) lululemon lift and lengthen yoga block

lululemon double foam roller mini

Bundle addition: (2) lululemon workout towel

Bundle addition: lululemon studio weights (two pair)



Limited warranty

Our take: If you're not afraid of spending a little more, this would be our preferred pick out of the bundles with add-ons for the simple ease of getting everything together. For the same price as the original Mirror Plus, you get the Mirror and 15 different workout products. After subtracting the base package price, its comes out to about $60 per add-on. A little steep when you consider some of those extra products are just workout towels and a yoga block, but if you don't want the hassle of finding your own, this could be your best bet.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.