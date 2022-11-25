Athleisure staple, lululemon, is hosting huge (and rare) deals for Black Friday. Grab your favorite leggings, tops and accessories for over 50% off. These deals won't last long, and products are selling out fast.

Shop their Black Friday deals for women, men and accessories, and take a peek below for some of our favorite finds.

lululemon Women's Black Friday Deals

Price: $69, originally $138

Available in an assortment of colors, patterns and sizes, these abrasion-resistant, high rise tights are perfect for cross training.

Price: $49-$69, originally $88 to $98

Designed for Yoga, these leggings are buttery-soft and light as a cloud. Lined for full coverage, it comes with a high-rise waist and a 23-inch length.

Price: $19-$49, originally $58-$74

Also a Yoga-inspired design, it's made from the same Nulu fabric as the crop leggings and as a high rise waist and eight-inch length.

Price: $29-$49, originally $68

Designed for running and cross-training, this seamless construction ensures there's no chafing while you're working out. With a slim fit cut and hip length, the Silverescent technology inhibits the growth of odor-causing bacteria on the fabric.

lululemon Men's Black Friday Deals

Price: $59-$70, originally $118

Softy, stretchy French terry fabric showcase a classic tapered fit while being designed for on the move.

Price: $39, originally $68

Designed for running, this lightweight fabric offers a classic fit and seven inch length. Available in a wide assortment of colors, patterns and sizes, these shorts are selling out fast.

Price: $49, originally $88

This polo is a hole-in-one. This sweat-wicking fabric is perfect for outdoors, and offers anti-stink technology to keep you cool and comfortable on the course.

Price: $79, originally $148

The GridLiner Fleece fabric also offers the lululemon anti-stink fabric, and is a classic fit for on-the-go. With a relaxed fit, you'll be comfortable and warm all day.

lululmemon Accessory Black Friday Deals

Price: $19, originally $34-$38

With a sweat-wicking and stretchy construction, reviewers say these masks are especially good for small faces with the adjustable ear straps.

Price: $89, originally $98

Perfect for Yoga or floor exercises, the Mat comes with a natural rubber base for a little extra cushion.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.