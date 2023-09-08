Anybody with shedding pets, airborne allergies, or a home in a high-traffic city knows that cleaner air is out there to be found. However, using an air purifier to combat pollutants can lead to a house with that heavenly, sought-after clean air. And right now, it can be had for cheaper than you might expect.

The Loytio 2-Pack of Air Purifiers with HEPA Filter is on sale for $70, down from $180—a whopping 61% off for a limited time. What’s more, there’s also a $15 coupon to use at checkout. In total, that’s 69% off the original price.

Loytio Air Purifiers With HEPA Filter (2-Pack), $55 (was $180) on Amazon

A two-pack of air purifiers might seem odd. That’s because the best air purifiers are normally behemoth single units that clean out massive rooms. But in this two-pack from Loytio are smaller air purifiers that measure just 6"D x 10"W x 7"H, about the size of a shoebox. These are the best air purifiers for small spaces, like bedrooms, and are perfect for keeping on a nightstand to promote sound sleep, free of nasal congestion.

In fact, one customer went as far as to describe the device’s sleep mode as “perfect,” adding they “finally got a perfect night's sleep, no issues with sinus, like, at all.”

However, that shouldn’t come as a surprise given the Loytio Air Purifier’s design. First, the unit’s filtration happens in three stages: a pre-filter that collects large particles like pet hair and dust, an H13 HEPA mid-layer that traps pet dander, fine dust, and smoke particles, and then an activated carbon filter that helps neutralize odors and fumes. Replacement filters are also readily available for order.

Second, many prospective customers also care about the noise level an air purifier might make, especially if using it as a sleep aid. The Loytio Air Purifer’s sleep mode gets as low as 24 decibels. According to Yale Environmental Health and Safety, 24 decibels is comparable to a human whisper, which some customers have equated to white noise.

The sale on the Loytio 2-Pack of Air Purifiers is a limited-time deal, so it may not be active tomorrow. If that 61% instant markdown wasn’t sweet enough, the $15 coupon at checkout only makes this a more worthwhile investment in cleaning up the air in your home’s bedrooms heading into a windows-shut season.

