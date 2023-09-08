Skip to main content
This 2-pack of bedroom air purifiers is 69% off and helps customers get the 'perfect night's sleep'

This 2-pack of bedroom air purifiers is 69% off and helps customers get the 'perfect night's sleep'

Small but mighty, these go a long way for folks who have pets, live in cities, or suffer from allergies.

Courtesy of Amazon

Small but mighty, these go a long way for folks who have pets, live in cities, or suffer from allergies.

Anybody with shedding pets, airborne allergies, or a home in a high-traffic city knows that cleaner air is out there to be found. However, using an air purifier to combat pollutants can lead to a house with that heavenly, sought-after clean air. And right now, it can be had for cheaper than you might expect.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

The Loytio 2-Pack of Air Purifiers with HEPA Filter is on sale for $70, down from $180—a whopping 61% off for a limited time. What’s more, there’s also a $15 coupon to use at checkout. In total, that’s 69% off the original price.

Loytio Air Purifiers With HEPA Filter (2-Pack), $55 (was $180) on Amazon

the two air purifiers from the loytio air purifier two pack

A two-pack of air purifiers might seem odd. That’s because the best air purifiers are normally behemoth single units that clean out massive rooms. But in this two-pack from Loytio are smaller air purifiers that measure just 6"D x 10"W x 7"H, about the size of a shoebox. These are the best air purifiers for small spaces, like bedrooms, and are perfect for keeping on a nightstand to promote sound sleep, free of nasal congestion.

In fact, one customer went as far as to describe the device’s sleep mode as “perfect,” adding they “finally got a perfect night's sleep, no issues with sinus, like, at all.”

However, that shouldn’t come as a surprise given the Loytio Air Purifier’s design. First, the unit’s filtration happens in three stages: a pre-filter that collects large particles like pet hair and dust, an H13 HEPA mid-layer that traps pet dander, fine dust, and smoke particles, and then an activated carbon filter that helps neutralize odors and fumes. Replacement filters are also readily available for order.

Second, many prospective customers also care about the noise level an air purifier might make, especially if using it as a sleep aid. The Loytio Air Purifer’s sleep mode gets as low as 24 decibels. According to Yale Environmental Health and Safety, 24 decibels is comparable to a human whisper, which some customers have equated to white noise.

The sale on the Loytio 2-Pack of Air Purifiers is a limited-time deal, so it may not be active tomorrow. If that 61% instant markdown wasn’t sweet enough, the $15 coupon at checkout only makes this a more worthwhile investment in cleaning up the air in your home’s bedrooms heading into a windows-shut season.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

Related news on TheStreet

HAGERSTOWN, MD, USA - Image of an Amazon packages.
Deals & Bargains News

Amazon is selling a $66 rainfall showerhead for only $33, and shoppers say 'the pressure is great'

By Gabi Hondorp
Burbank, CA - Shoppers at the Walmart Supercenter in Burbank during Walmart's multi-week Annual Deals Shopping Event in Burbank
Deals & Bargains News

Walmart is selling a $354 under-desk elliptical for $97, and shoppers say it's 'quiet' and 'convenient'

By Victoria Garcia
PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES - A sign with the Walmart logo is seen outside of a Walmart store in Selinsgrove.
Deals & Bargains News

Walmart's bestselling $160 nightstand is on sale for only $29, and buyers say it's 'perfectly priced and sized'

By Adam Reeder
A worker moves a package with the logo of Amazon at a packing station of a redistribution centre of US online retail giant Amazon in Werne, western Germany
Deals & Bargains News

Amazon is selling a $410 2-piece Samsonite luggage set for only $175, and shoppers say it's 'durable and handy'

By Victoria Garcia
ORLANDO, FL - The corporate logo for Coach is displayed at their store at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida
Deals & Bargains News

Coach Outlet is selling a 'spacious' $550 leather backpack for $199 that shoppers say is 'stylish' and 'sturdy'

By Pauline Lacsamana

TheStreet Daily Newsletter

Want TheStreet’s best daily stock and investing news right in your inbox every weekday? Get our free flagship newsletter.

Sign Up Now

Latest from TheStreet Pro

How to Make Money While Staring Down a Bear
TheStreet Pro
XMEQDELCCL

If You're Disappointed by the Market Today, There's Some Good News

By Helene Meisler
TOP STOCKS
If You're Looking to Buy a Bank Stock, Bank of America Is One of the Best
TheStreet Pro
NVDASPGIMS

Trump, the IPO Market and Why Our Financial Holdings Are Moving

By Chris Versace
Chart of the Day: This Stock Is Basing
TheStreet Pro
AMAT

Chart of the Day: This Tech Holding Is Building a Base

By Bob Lang
PORTFOLIO
12-23-24-buy-stocks
TheStreet Pro
BYRNRAILBARK

Three Stocks That Should See Big Turnarounds in 2025

By Bret Jensen
Don't Be Fooled by Jobs Number; This Economy Is Sputtering
TheStreet Pro

New Report Shows Economy Accelerated, but Failed to Meet Expectations

By Chris Versace
PORTFOLIO