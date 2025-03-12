Amazon is selling a 'beautiful' $149 area rug for only $46, and shoppers would buy it 'again and again'

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A simple way to add some pizzazz to any space is with a super stylish accent rug. Not only will it add a ton of texture, depth, and visual interest to your home, but it will also help to protect your flooring from your four-legged friend’s sharp claws or messy paws and any sticky spills from your toddler.

If you’re looking for an affordable, quality area rug, look no further than the Loloi Layla Collection Accent Rug. Right now, the rug is on sale at Amazon for a whopping 69% off, down to $46 from its original price of $149.

Loloi Layla Collection Accent Rug, $46 (was $149) at Amazon

Get it.

While the design is printed rather than woven, the rug is made from a durable polyester material, so it won’t shed, scratch, or fade. It’s a great option for high-traffic areas like kitchens, living rooms, and entryways, and is easy to spot clean, or vacuum when any spills or messes inevitably occur.

You can choose from several patterns and designs in the Layla Collection, which have all been inspired by Moroccan designs with a vintage flair. There are so many size options, you’re sure to find one that will suit any space. Runners look great in hallways and kitchens while larger area rugs are perfect for bringing together a living area.

The rug is on the thinner side, so some shoppers recommend buying a pad for the underside if you’d prefer it to be a little thicker.

“This carpet completed my living room, I’ve gotten several compliments on it and even asked where I bought it,” one shopper wrote. “Looks expensive, colors are perfect and I nailed it with the size but I did measure.”

“Would buy again and again,” another wrote.

“This carpet is the best I have ever had! It lies flat, is comfortable to sit on, and is so easy to keep clean. The design is outstanding and really brings my simple room to a whole new level,” a third said. “Highly recommend this one!”

Don’t wait, shop the Loloi Layla Collection Accent Rug at Amazon for only $46 before this fantastic deal ends.