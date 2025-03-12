Amazon is selling a 'beautiful' $149 area rug for only $46, and shoppers would buy it 'again and again'

“I’ve gotten several compliments on it.”

By Emma Kershaw
Weekend Commerce Editor, TheStreet
HAYDOCK, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 15: The Amazon logo is displayed outside Amazon UK MAN8 Warehouse on October 15, 2023 in Haydock, United Kingdom. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

The Amazon logo is displayed outside Amazon.

Courtesy of Amazon

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Get TheStreet in your Google feed
Preferred SourceGoogle Discover

A simple way to add some pizzazz to any space is with a super stylish accent rug. Not only will it add a ton of texture, depth, and visual interest to your home, but it will also help to protect your flooring from your four-legged friend’s sharp claws or messy paws and any sticky spills from your toddler.

If you’re looking for an affordable, quality area rug, look no further than the Loloi Layla Collection Accent Rug. Right now, the rug is on sale at Amazon for a whopping 69% off, down to $46 from its original price of $149.

Loloi Layla Collection Accent Rug, $46 (was $149) at Amazon

The Loloi Layla Collection Accent Rug is on sale right now at Amazon
Courtesy of Amazon
Get it.

While the design is printed rather than woven, the rug is made from a durable polyester material, so it won’t shed, scratch, or fade. It’s a great option for high-traffic areas like kitchens, living rooms, and entryways, and is easy to spot clean, or vacuum when any spills or messes inevitably occur.

You can choose from several patterns and designs in the Layla Collection, which have all been inspired by Moroccan designs with a vintage flair. There are so many size options, you’re sure to find one that will suit any space. Runners look great in hallways and kitchens while larger area rugs are perfect for bringing together a living area. 

The rug is on the thinner side, so some shoppers recommend buying a pad for the underside if you’d prefer it to be a little thicker.

“This carpet completed my living room, I’ve gotten several compliments on it and even asked where I bought it,” one shopper wrote. “Looks expensive, colors are perfect and I nailed it with the size but I did measure.”

“Would buy again and again,” another wrote.

“This carpet is the best I have ever had! It lies flat, is comfortable to sit on, and is so easy to keep clean. The design is outstanding and really brings my simple room to a whole new level,” a third said. “Highly recommend this one!”

Don’t wait, shop the Loloi Layla Collection Accent Rug at Amazon for only $46 before this fantastic deal ends. 

About the author

Emma Kershaw

Weekend Commerce Editor, TheStreet

Emma Kershaw is the Weekend Commerce Editor at TheStreet.

Trending Stories

01
Deals

Walmart’s AI-enabled 2-in-1 laptop and tablet is on sale for $100

Adam Reeder

02
Deals

Amazon is selling a $15 25-drawer organizer that’s perfect for crafters and DIYers

Erica Devaney

03
Deals

Amazon has a 2-in-1 laptop and tablet for $87 that comes with a 7-piece accessories bundle

Pauline Lacsamana

04
Deals

Walmart’s 7-piece quilted comforter set that comes in 6 colors is only $37

Liz Sheldon

Comments

Have fun. Don't be mean. Feel free to criticize ideas, not people. Report bad behavior.

No comments yet

Be the first to share your thoughts — your comment starts the conversation.