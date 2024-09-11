Amazon is selling a $70 king comforter set for only $34 thanks to double discounts

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Anyone in the market for new bedding heading into the new season is in luck because there are tons of affordable options available at Amazon. Not only is the site chock-full of sheets and mattress toppers, but it also has high quality comforters at low prices.

One to have on your radar is the Litanika King Comforter Set that's on sale for only $34, which is a steal for a king-size set.

Litanika King Comforter Set, $34 (was $70) at Amazon

This bedding set includes one king-size down alternative comforter and two matching pillow shams, but it can also be ordered in a twin up to super king plus to ensure there's a good fit for every type of bed. It's also available in 30 colorways at various price points to blend with any aesthetic. The comforter is made of soft microfiber fabric that's filled with polyester to mimic the plush feeling of down without the negative side effects. You can sleep comfortably without feathers poking your face or making a mess.

Another perk is that it's machine-washable, unlike traditional down bedding. According to the brand, it should be washed on a gentle cycle in cold water and air dried or in the dryer on a low heat setting. Following these instructions provides a thorough cleaning while avoiding pilling and damaging the fabric.

This set is so popular that over 4,000 have sold in the past 30 days and it has racked up more than 6,500 five-star ratings from satisfied shoppers.

"I wasn't expecting such comfort at this price, but I was VERY impressed," one person wrote. "This comforter AND pillowcases made an incredible difference in our sleep. It feels like we are melting into our bed or lying on a cloud. I'm very honest with my reviews (when I give them) and I would recommend this comforter to anyone who's looking."