Amazon is selling a $1,200 sectional sofa for only $800 thanks to an exclusive coupon
"This is the most comfortable, gorgeous couch I’ve ever had!"

Shopping for new furniture or replacing a worn-out sofa can be a hassle, especially with so many stores experiencing long shipping delays. That's why tons of people are turning to online shopping when it comes to buying furniture, and with Amazon, you can expect your delivery within just a few days with the option of an easy return.

If you're searching for a quality couch to upgrade your living room, then look no further than the Linsy Home Modular Sofa, which is on sale for only $800. All you have to do to secure the discount is apply Amazon's on-page coupon before adding one to your cart to get a whopping $400 off. You'll see the discount applied at checkout where you'll also be able to see your expected delivery date. 

Linsy Home Modular Sofa, $800 (was $1,200) at Amazon

The Linsy Home Modular Sofa is on sale right now at Amazon

The sofa will arrive in seven boxes, making it easy to bring inside for a quick and easy setup that shoppers say takes about an hour. It comes with thorough instructions along with all the tools and screws you need for assembly. What sets this couch apart from other options is that it can be set up in a variety of ways to best suit your space. Use it as a U-shaped sofa, an L-shaped sectional, or as a small bed. It can seat up to six adults comfortably and the best part is each seat offers ample storage space underneath so you can stow away extra pillows and blankets. 

All of the cushion covers are removable and machine-washable for easy cleaning. This is great for anyone with kids and pets as it allows you to keep your furniture clean without spending hours scrubbing it with a washcloth.

It has more than 300 five-star ratings from shoppers who claim it's "perfect for apartment living" and say they "highly recommend it."

"Omg, this is the most comfortable, gorgeous couch I’ve ever had," one reviewer wrote. "So easy to set up — zero help needed. Modular to play with the space and make a 'movie night' sleeper, absolutely the best furniture purchase ever! I’m in love! This is the dark grey and I think it’s the perfect stunning color that goes with many colors."

There's no telling how long this $400 coupon will be available, so don't hesitate to add the Linsy Home Modular Sofa to your cart for only $800 while you still can. Consider this your chance to shop Prime Big Deal Days early to beat the rush. 

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

