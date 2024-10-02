Skip to main content
Walmart is selling a 'functional and pretty' $400 corduroy futon for only $190, and buyers call it 'comfortable'
image caption
UNITED STATES - A shopping cart sits outside a Wal-Mart Supercenter store in Rogers, Arkansas, U.S.

Walmart is selling a 'functional and pretty' $400 corduroy futon for only $190, and buyers call it 'comfortable'

"The quality of this couch is excellent."

Beth Hall/Bloomberg via Getty Images

"The quality of this couch is excellent."

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

While a large modular sofa is great for a grand living room, sometimes you need a seating option that's compact and more adaptable. That's exactly why futons are so popular with those looking to furnish a small space. They offer the benefits of a sleeper sofa, without the obtrusive size, and we found one on major sale.

The Linsy Home Corduroy Futon is only $190 right now, which is down from the regular price of $400. Whether you'd like to try a futon for the first time, or you want to upgrade your current one, this is a great option.

Linsy Home Corduroy Futon, $190 (was $400) at Walmart

The Linsy Home Corduroy Futon is on sale right now at Walmart

For some people, the word futon conjures images of messy dorms and restless sleep, but none of that applies to this sophisticated model. It has a soft and refined corduroy finish which adds texture and depth to the cushions. What sets it apart from others on the market is its versatile design that can be used as a sofa, a recliner, and a bed. The frame is constructed of solid wood, adding stability and durability to the futon, while the wooden legs are a nice design choice that gives it a slightly rustic feel, contrasting with the more modern corduroy look.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - A sign hangs near a Walmart store in Miami, Florida.

Walmart's bestselling 'gorgeous' $600 5-piece wicker patio set is on sale for just $300

Read More
MIAMI, FLORIDA - A sign hangs near a Walmart store in Miami, Florida.

Walmart's bestselling 'gorgeous' $600 5-piece wicker patio set is on sale for just $300

Read More

Several Walmart shoppers raved about this fun little couch and have given it a five-star rating. One customer who described it as "comfortable" shared, "The quality of this couch is excellent and I'm loving the durability as well." Another buyer called the futon "functional and pretty," before adding that it was "extra sturdy" and claiming they will "most likely purchase additional pieces." This is a futon that was made to last, and you'll surely want to keep using it for years to come.

If the time has come for you to get a new futon, then there's no better choice than the Linsy Home Corduroy Futon. The price is right at only $190, so put one in your cart now while it's still on sale ahead of the Walmart Holiday Deals event.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

Tags
terms:
WalmartSavingsFurniture

Exclusive Investor Content

How to Find Opportunities in the Bond Market

⭐Meisler: Stock, bond panic and an oversold condition could be lining up

Oil Prices Could Hit $10 a Barrel, But Won’t Stay There

⭐Crude oil rally could be headed for historic rug pull

People walk past a Tencent sign at the company headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, on August 7, 2020. Photo: Reuters

⭐Investing in China becomes ever more perilous

Technical Analysis Lead JS

⭐Technical support is holding, but the bullish narrative needs work

TheStreet Daily Newsletter

Want TheStreet’s best daily

stock and investing news

right in your inbox

every weekday?

Get our free flagship newsletter.

Sign Up Now