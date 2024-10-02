Walmart is selling a 'functional and pretty' $400 corduroy futon for only $190, and buyers call it 'comfortable'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

While a large modular sofa is great for a grand living room, sometimes you need a seating option that's compact and more adaptable. That's exactly why futons are so popular with those looking to furnish a small space. They offer the benefits of a sleeper sofa, without the obtrusive size, and we found one on major sale.

The Linsy Home Corduroy Futon is only $190 right now, which is down from the regular price of $400. Whether you'd like to try a futon for the first time, or you want to upgrade your current one, this is a great option.

Linsy Home Corduroy Futon, $190 (was $400) at Walmart

For some people, the word futon conjures images of messy dorms and restless sleep, but none of that applies to this sophisticated model. It has a soft and refined corduroy finish which adds texture and depth to the cushions. What sets it apart from others on the market is its versatile design that can be used as a sofa, a recliner, and a bed. The frame is constructed of solid wood, adding stability and durability to the futon, while the wooden legs are a nice design choice that gives it a slightly rustic feel, contrasting with the more modern corduroy look.

Several Walmart shoppers raved about this fun little couch and have given it a five-star rating. One customer who described it as "comfortable" shared, "The quality of this couch is excellent and I'm loving the durability as well." Another buyer called the futon "functional and pretty," before adding that it was "extra sturdy" and claiming they will "most likely purchase additional pieces." This is a futon that was made to last, and you'll surely want to keep using it for years to come.