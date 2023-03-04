Save Over $1,000 on This LG C1 OLED TV at Amazon

Let’s start with a question. In in terms of all the tech you have, what are the things you don’t have to upgrade yearly? TVs are probably high on that list. But when you’re in the market for one, it’s likely you’ll get a significant step-up in picture quality.

That’s what makes this Amazon (AMZN) deal on LG’s C1 OLED such a steal. Yes, it’s $1,000 off for a 65-inch size and boasts a modern look. But it’s also a 2021 model that can still roll with the punches and impress with 2023 versions.

Yearly TV upgrades and updates tends to be iterative with major upgrades that make for a way better picture arriving every so often. Like Sony or Samsung, LG offers one of the best pictures out there if you’re willing to spend for it.

Just thanks to this deal we’ve found, you can spend a little less.

OLED TVs can go head-to-head with the best of QLED and Mini LED models. What makes an OLED an OLED is that the pixels are self emitting. Meaning that each individual pixel receives power and lights up to create that portion of the image.

The results are a dramatic and immersive experience that delivers vibrant pops of color with stark contrast points. Imagine a bright, full moon shining across the dark, black absence of space. You won’t find the bright white of the moon leaking or blooming into the darker areas of the scene. OLED can get very specific and if you’re placing this in a room where you have control over the lighting--artificial and environmental--you’re in for a real treat with viewing content.

LG’s C1 OLED was one of the first TVs to offer Dolby Vision IQ, which actually uses an ambient light sensor to adjust the picture to make it shine in your space. It can make the panel brighter or darker, and even adjust color hues to ensure that content really shines. Additionally, the C1 supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG visual standard.

Powering all of the visuals, controlling the panel, and upscaling lower resolution content to up to 4K will be LG’s own a9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K. Basically ensuring that content will look its best and in my testing with C1 it can produce dynamite reproductions without skewing color to vibrant.

If you’re into gaming or watching action content the VRR or variable refresh rate here allows the TV to deliver buttery smooth visuals. Gamers will appreciate support for both Nvidia (NVDA) G-Sync and AMD’s FreeSync, both of which are supported by either the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X. The LG C1 OLED comes out of the box with a webOS interface that provides access to applications for all the major streaming services. Just remember you’ll need accounts for each.

A 65-inch OLED, let alone an LG (LGEIY) OLED, for just shy of $1,400 is a pretty spectacular deal. You can score it on Amazon here for $1,396.99 and it’s eligible for free Prime shipping.

If you’re after an even bigger screen, assuming you have the space for it, LG’s 83-inch C1 OLED is also seeing a discount. It’s 35% off at $3,899 from $5,999.99 at Amazon.