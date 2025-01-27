Amazon is selling a $33 purse organizer for only $11, and shoppers call it a 'game changer'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Big purses are in style, and for many, that refers to a convenient tote bag. Whether you or someone you know is more of a canvas tote or leather tote type of person, both bags have one thing in common — they hold a ton. Although without proper organization they are quick to turn into a void of disappearance.

But don't give up on your beloved tote just yet because there is a simple solution that can take your bag from overwhelming to organized. Amazon is currently selling this $33 Lexsion Felt Purse Organizer for only $11. That's 65% off the original price!

Lexsion Felt Purse Organizer, $11 (was $33) at Amazon

This tote organizer is incredibly easy to use as it slips inside most tote bags measuring over 9.25 inches long, and 5.1 inches wide while significantly increasing the amount of usable space inside. Since it is made with a thick felt, it is both incredibly durable and thick enough to hold its shape while standing up alone — something that is particularly useful when it comes to thinner, less structured bags.

It features a total of 13 pockets including three exterior and ten interior, with a detachable pocket in the center, which allows you to keep track of all of your belongings as well as keep your necessities in one place.

"This insert was just what I needed to keep my purse organized," said one shopper. "It fits well — it's really sturdy. Great value for the price."

Since the organizer is so thick, it also transfers easily from one bag to the next without requiring that you empty it of all your belongings first. "This organizer is a complete game changer," said another shopper.

"What a huge difference it makes," a third reviewer wrote. "It's thicker, sturdier, and made of higher quality material than I expected it to be, and it has several different compartments, which allows for organization inside the organizer! It's also short, which allows me to still use the inside zipper pocket of the bag."