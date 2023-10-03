Only Prime Members can get this popular air purifier that leaves shoppers in awe on sale ahead of Big Deal Days

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
As we enter fall and all the good things like pumpkin spice delight and the beautiful browning of the leaves, it also brings new allergies. Additionally, some cities in the northeast, including NYC, are again experiencing effects from the smoke coming out of the Canadian wildfires.
One way to combat this indoors is to get an air purifier or two, and ahead of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days, we found quite the deal. Prime members can get the
Levoit Vital 100S Air Purifier
Amazon
In the world of air purification, Levoit’s Vital 100S is ideal for larger rooms as it can cover up to 1,110 square feet. It cleans by sucking air in and passing it through a three-stage filtration process, including a HEPA filter. It captures and traps pollen, dander, dust, and other particles as small as 0.3 microns floating in the air and circulates clean air back into the room.
The three filters include a pre-filter that can be removed and washed, an H13 True HEPA Filter, and a high-efficiency activated carbon filter. Levoit offers
Countless Amazon shoppers are impressed with just how well the Vital 100S performs right away. One
It’s clear that the Levoit Vital 100S nails the essentials, but it then steps things up with support for smart control via a companion app and virtual assistants like Alexa.
Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.
