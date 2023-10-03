Only Prime Members can get this popular air purifier that leaves shoppers in awe on sale ahead of Big Deal Days

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

As we enter fall and all the good things like pumpkin spice delight and the beautiful browning of the leaves, it also brings new allergies. Additionally, some cities in the northeast, including NYC, are again experiencing effects from the smoke coming out of the Canadian wildfires.

One way to combat this indoors is to get an air purifier or two, and ahead of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days, we found quite the deal. Prime members can get the Levoit Vital 100S Air Purifier for just $110 . It’s backed by over 1,400 five-star ratings on Amazon, and one shopper said everything about the unit is: “amaaaaazing!”

You’ll want to act fast as there is no telling how long the deal will last, and if you aren’t yet a Prime member, you can get a 30-day free trial here. That will let you score this deal and the thousands rolling out already, with even more arriving on October 10, plus other core Prime benefits.

Levoit Vital 100S Air Purifier, $110 (was $140) at Amazon

In the world of air purification, Levoit’s Vital 100S is ideal for larger rooms as it can cover up to 1,110 square feet. It cleans by sucking air in and passing it through a three-stage filtration process, including a HEPA filter. It captures and traps pollen, dander, dust, and other particles as small as 0.3 microns floating in the air and circulates clean air back into the room.

The three filters include a pre-filter that can be removed and washed, an H13 True HEPA Filter, and a high-efficiency activated carbon filter. Levoit offers standard replacement filters , but you can also get more specialized ones if you’re particularly concerned about smoke , pet allergies , or toxins .

Countless Amazon shoppers are impressed with just how well the Vital 100S performs right away. One shopper shared, “It cleans the air, refreshes my space, and I find I am sleeping better than I ever have.” Another customer with two dogs and high humidity said, “this air purifier has made my whole house smell fresher and odor free.”

It’s clear that the Levoit Vital 100S nails the essentials, but it then steps things up with support for smart control via a companion app and virtual assistants like Alexa. Reviewers note it only takes a few minutes to set up the device fully and mere seconds to get the feature-filled companion app working. The variety of controls lets you set up cleaning schedules, alerts, and add more personalization depending on time of day and specific needs. You can manage basic controls directly on the unit with the LED screen on top. Either route is an intuitive process that lets you set the unit and forget it.

Exclusively for Prime Members, Levoit’s Vital 100S Air Purifier is down to just $110 and can arrive the same day you order it in some locations. Backed by so many rave reviews, the easy-to-use purifier is a simple way to ensure the air you breathe in your home is clean.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.