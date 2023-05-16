Skip to main content
A Top-Rated Smart Air Purifier That Provides 'Instant Relief’ from Allergies Is Just $80 Right Now

It removes 99% of allergens and pollutants from the air.

It’s peak allergy season and, if you’re searching for sweet relief from symptoms that doesn’t require medication, it might be time to invest in an air purifier. There are many options on the market that have their own unique benefits, but there’s one brand in particular that gets a particular amount of shopper love: Levoit. And, the brand happens to have an updated model that’s highly recommended by thousands of Amazon shoppers.

The Levoit Core 200S Air Purifier takes up minimal space and is on sale for just $80. Its three-stage HEPA filtration system removes 99% of pollutants as small as 0.3-microns from the air in rooms up to 915-square feet. That means it’s ideal for bedrooms, living rooms, and offices. The best part is it only weighs 6.6 lbs. and is easy to move from one place to another.

Levoit Core 200S Air Purifier, $79.95 (was $89.99) on Amazon

Levoit Core 200S Air Purifier

This small yet mighty device can purify air up to five times per hour using four fan speeds including sleep mode that’s ultra-quiet (measuring at 24 decibels). Plus, all of its display lights can be turned off as well to ensure uninterrupted sleep.

Unlike other models, this air purifier uses smart technology that makes it even more convenient to use. Download the VeSync app on your smartphone or tablet (for Android or iOS) to take full advantage of its perks like setting timers and customizing schedules even when you’re not home. It’s also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control that allows you turn to it on and change settings without having to lift a finger.

More than 25,000 people who gave this air purifier a perfect five-star rating are reaping all of its incredible benefits. One shopper described it as “quiet and effective” and added that it makes “pollen season survivable.”

“I bought this on a whim because my husband's allergies were acting up and we are stuck at home nearly 24/7,” wrote another reviewer. “He found instant relief. The air literally feels fresher in our bedroom. I have no idea how we lived without this thing before!”

There’s never a bad time to add an air purifier to your home, but right now is the best time to purchase one given that allergy season is in full swing. Instead of suffering for another few months, you can spend just $80 on the Levoit Core 200S Air Purifier and finally be able to breathe without feeling stuffy.

