A cordless stick vacuum that's 'on par with Dyson' is the cheapest it's ever been for Amazon's Big Spring Sale

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Instead of lugging around a heavy upright vacuum searching for an outlet, follow suit with tons of Amazon shoppers and get yourself a cordless vacuum to make cleaning your floors quick and easy.

Right now, the Levoit Cordless Vacuum Cleaner that normally retails for $200 is a whopping $60 off, bringing the price down to only $140 during Amazon's first-ever Big Spring Sale. This is the lowest price it has ever been, according to Amazon price tracker camelcamelcamel, and over 3,000 units have sold in the past 30 days. One reviewer said the "suction is good and on par with Dyson" and added that it's "much much easier than my Dyson." Not to mention it costs a fraction of the price, and with a Prime membership, it can arrive as soon as tomorrow so you can start using it right away.

Better yet, it also doubles as a handheld vacuum that comes with two interchangeable attachments (a crevice tool and dust brush) that are great for cleaning furniture, car interiors, and hard-to-reach areas in your home. You're practically getting two vacuums for the price of one.

Levoit Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $140 (was $200) at Amazon

This machine uses a powerful motor with adequate suction to pick up everything in its path, and it features a tangle-resistant roller that helps pull out hair and debris you might not have known was there. There are even LED lights on the front to illuminate hidden dirt, and its 180-degree vacuum head is designed to maneuver under and around furniture with ease. Overall, the vacuum works well on hard floors and low-pile carpets, making it incredibly versatile for all types of homes. Choose between two cleaning options (eco mode and turbo mode) depending on the job, and it'll run for up to 50 minutes on a single charge.

Everything it sucks up goes through a five-stage filtration system including a HEPA filter that captures 99.9% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, according to the brand. That means that not only does the vacuum clean the floors but it also ensures nothing is being kicked back out into the air. Even the smallest particles are trapped inside the filter while dirt, debris, and hair go into the one-touch empty dust cup. This level of detail isn't surprising considering Levoit is also known for its bestselling air purifiers.

It might only about 500 five-star ratings as of now, but that number is sure to increase with how many vacuums have sold recently. People who have already purchased one say it's the "best vacuum" they've ever used.

"This cordless is light, stands up on its own, is really easy to empty, charges fast, fits nicely in the corner of a closet, and you don't have to hold the on button to keep it running," one reviewer raved . "Suction is great…I honestly like it better than the two Dysons I have! The price is so good too!"