Skip to main content
This Air Purifier With 34,000 Perfect Ratings Uses 3-Stage Filtration to Remove 'a Ton of Dust From the Air'

This Air Purifier With 34,000 Perfect Ratings Uses 3-Stage Filtration to Remove 'a Ton of Dust From the Air'

It's on sale for 25% off.

Amazon

It's on sale for 25% off.

A good air purifier keeps ticking all year, but a great one is a unit backed by thousands of reviews and intuitive to use. From over 34,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, this Levoit Core 400S Air Purifier is a great one made better by a 25% discount.

Right now, you can get this air purifier that is ideal for a bedroom, office, or whole apartment for just $67.60. That’s an entire 25% off, or $22 off, and Amazon Prime members score free, fast shipping. (You can sign up for a free trial here.)

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Levoit Core 400S Air Purifier ($67.60, originally $89.99 at Amazon)

Levoit Core 400S Air Purifier

In the world of air purification, Levoit is a known, well-reviewed option and one of the top brands on Amazon. It has a proven track record with various air purifiers in all shapes and sizes. This particular model is compact, but even so, it doesn't sacrifice performance.

This Levoit air purifier features a 3-stage filtration method--starting with a pre-filter to trap more noticeable debris, an H13 True HEPA filter, and an activated carbon filter. Your air gets processed swiftly and purified while removing associated odors or fumes. There are three modes to pick from with easy on-device control or from an app for Android and iOS devices. The unit is 100% Ozone free, ETL Listed and FCC certified.

The Core 400S is quiet and unobtrusive, with a noise range during operation from as low as 25 decibels to 52 decibels. This loudness will vary based on the mode and speed you're running it at. You can undoubtedly sleep comfortably and undisturbed while purifying your air at a lower speed.

If you place this in your bedroom, you can use the built-in nightlight. Of course, you can also let the air purifier run in auto mode, choosing the optimal speed to purify your air without you lifting a finger.

The Levoit Core 400S offers many features, and it has plenty of acclaim on Amazon. It has over 34,000 five-star ratings and over 6,900 five-star reviews. One customer who purchased two of these noted, "I have to say they did not disappoint. I use in our bedroom and it almost has me breathing differently at night as it cleans the air." In fact, many customers have ended up getting more than one to clean multiple rooms in a home or apartment.

It also has a long runtime, with another reviewer stating, "I've had this for more than 6 months and it works great. When I check the filter and clean it, I can see that it is pulling a ton of dust from the air."

At 25% off, the Levoit is an affordable and feature-filled air purifier to help keep your home cleaner, and at just $67.60, it offers tremendous value. Get one on sale while you can.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

Related news on TheStreet

A person holds an Amazon package. Lead KL 021423
Deals & Bargains News

Amazon is selling popular $130 earbuds for only $22, and shoppers say they're 'fantastic'

By Gabi Hondorp
A Walmart store in Martinez, California, US
Deals & Bargains News

Walmart is selling a $500 home gym for only $300 that shoppers say is the 'best piece of workout equipment'

By Pauline Lacsamana
Pittsburgh, USA - Walmart store in Gibsonia, a suburb of Pittsburgh.
Deals & Bargains News

Walmart is selling a $130 heated mattress pad for only $54 that shoppers say is 'better than any heated blanket'

By Emma Kershaw
WALMART - Walmart logo is seen on a truck semitrailer on the highway in Delaware, United States
Deals & Bargains News

Walmart's bestselling $220 Android tablet is on clearance for $59, and shoppers say 'it's a steal'

By Adam Reeder
Group of Amazon cardboard boxes on white wall background. Everett, WA, USA
Deals & Bargains News

Amazon is selling a 'classy but casual' $295 Bulova watch for only $157, and shoppers call it 'exceptional'

By Adam Reeder

TheStreet Daily Newsletter

Want TheStreet’s best daily stock and investing news right in your inbox every weekday? Get our free flagship newsletter.

Sign Up Now

Latest from TheStreet Pro

Jefferies Gets a Friend With Deep Pockets. Should You Join In?
TheStreet Pro
JEFMSBACXL

Jefferies Brings Major Confirmation for Our Financial Services Names

By Chris Versace
PORTFOLIO
Charting the Russell 2000: Bullish Evidence Is Piling Up
TheStreet Pro
ACICOST

Revenue Report Shows This Holding Is Up Bigly

By Chris Versace
PORTFOLIO
Digging Into Monday Morning's Economic Data
TheStreet Pro
ADPIACICOST

The First Five Days Are in and We're Letting the Data Talk to Us

By Chris Versace
PORTFOLIO
Market Recon TheStreet Pro
TheStreet Pro

Bearish Warning Signs Develop for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq

By Stephen Guilfoyle
Initiating a Position in This Public Water Utility Company
TheStreet Pro

Quantum Fizz Goes Flat as Speculative Fever Breaks

By Helene Meisler