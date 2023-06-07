This Air Purifier With 34,000 Perfect Ratings Uses 3-Stage Filtration to Remove 'a Ton of Dust From the Air'

A good air purifier keeps ticking all year, but a great one is a unit backed by thousands of reviews and intuitive to use. From over 34,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, this Levoit Core 400S Air Purifier is a great one made better by a 25% discount.

Right now, you can get this air purifier that is ideal for a bedroom, office, or whole apartment for just $67.60. That’s an entire 25% off, or $22 off, and Amazon Prime members score free, fast shipping. (You can sign up for a free trial here.)

In the world of air purification, Levoit is a known, well-reviewed option and one of the top brands on Amazon. It has a proven track record with various air purifiers in all shapes and sizes. This particular model is compact, but even so, it doesn't sacrifice performance.

This Levoit air purifier features a 3-stage filtration method--starting with a pre-filter to trap more noticeable debris, an H13 True HEPA filter, and an activated carbon filter. Your air gets processed swiftly and purified while removing associated odors or fumes. There are three modes to pick from with easy on-device control or from an app for Android and iOS devices. The unit is 100% Ozone free, ETL Listed and FCC certified.

The Core 400S is quiet and unobtrusive, with a noise range during operation from as low as 25 decibels to 52 decibels. This loudness will vary based on the mode and speed you're running it at. You can undoubtedly sleep comfortably and undisturbed while purifying your air at a lower speed.

If you place this in your bedroom, you can use the built-in nightlight. Of course, you can also let the air purifier run in auto mode, choosing the optimal speed to purify your air without you lifting a finger.

The Levoit Core 400S offers many features, and it has plenty of acclaim on Amazon. It has over 34,000 five-star ratings and over 6,900 five-star reviews. One customer who purchased two of these noted, "I have to say they did not disappoint. I use in our bedroom and it almost has me breathing differently at night as it cleans the air." In fact, many customers have ended up getting more than one to clean multiple rooms in a home or apartment.

It also has a long runtime, with another reviewer stating, "I've had this for more than 6 months and it works great. When I check the filter and clean it, I can see that it is pulling a ton of dust from the air."

At 25% off, the Levoit is an affordable and feature-filled air purifier to help keep your home cleaner, and at just $67.60, it offers tremendous value. Get one on sale while you can.

