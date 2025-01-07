Amazon is selling a 'classic' $210 Lenox flatware set for only $138, and shoppers call it 'expensive-looking'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Flatware is one of the few items in your home that's used every day. As such, you'll want it to last. The best way to ensure this is by purchasing high-quality pieces that withstand the test of time. Amazon has a flatware set from Lenox that's both durable and attractive. It's also available at a deep discount at the moment, so don't miss your chance to get this deal while it lasts.

The Lenox Portola 65-Piece Flatware Set is on sale for only $138, which is a $72 discount off the regular price.

Lenox Portola 65-Piece Flatware Set, $138 (was $210) at Amazon

This impressive set consists of table settings for 12 people as well as a 5-piece serving set. The table settings include a salad fork, a dinner fork, a dinner knife, a dinner spoon, and a teaspoon. The serving set has a standard serving spoon, a pierced serving spoon, a sugar spoon, a butter knife, and a serving fork. Made from high-quality 18/10 stainless steel, each piece is rust-resistant and dishwasher-safe. The tableware has a nice, modern design with beautiful accents on each handle.

Amazon shoppers were thrilled with this "lovely" flatware. One customer shared, "Lenox is an excellent brand [that] does not disappoint. The packaging is beautiful, and each piece is individually wrapped. The silverware is shiny, nice weight, expensive-looking, and so pleasing to the eye! This is definitely worth the money."

Another buyer called it "beautiful and sturdy," adding, "The weight is just right. The table setting is beautiful without being ostentatious. Classic."