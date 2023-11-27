Lego is selling a 6,186-piece ‘Star Wars’ set for $180 off in a limited flash sale for Cyber Monday 2023

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

We’re always quick to point out savings on all things Lego, and just after significant markdowns for Black Friday 2023, the brand is back with serious savings for Cyber Monday, especially if you’re obsessed with Baby Yoda (who isn’t?).

Thanks to a Lightning Deal on Amazon and a one-day deal from Lego , you can score the Ultimate Collector Series The Razor Crest for a massive $180 off. That brings this 6,186-piece set that usually retails for $600 to $420. As a Collector series, this approved-for-galactic travel set is packed with details and designed for display, not play.

If you’re shopping for a Star Wars fan and looking to splurge, we’d highly recommend scoping this one up while it’s still in stock. We’re sharing more about what makes this set impressive and other Lego Star Wars sets discounted for Cyber Monday 2023.

Lego Star Wars The Razor Crest Ultimate Collector Series, $420 (was $600) at Amazon or Lego

The Razor Crest UCS is a massive set standing 28 inches long, 19.5 inches wide, and 9 inches tall. Once constructed, it will instantly become the centerpiece wherever you place it, and even features a plaque with the ship's specs on display.

You'll build the entire structural hull of the ship, complete with two engines on the wing, turrets in the front, and a highly detailed interior. Moments from the show can come to life as the cargo department features a carbon-freezing chamber sized for Minifigures.

Most important is the intricate cockpit , complete with the main seat for Mando and a spot for Grogu. Lego even includes the silver ball that enamored Baby Yoda. Alongside the ship, you get five Minifigures: The Mandalorian, Grogu (Baby Yoda), Kuiil, The Mythrol, and Bluurg.

The Ultimate Collector Series Razor Crest won't be a quick build, but it will definitely be a rewarding one. It's also the best time to score one since it's currently 30% for Cyber Monday 2023 at $420 from Amazon or Lego directly.

If you opt for it on Amazon, it pays to be a Prime member, as you'll score free, fast shipping. Buying it from Lego? Be sure to sign up for the Insider (formerly VIP) program, as it's free, and you'll earn points on this purchase, which can be redeemed for credit on future Lego purchases.

Beyond the Razor Crest, there are many other Lego Star Wars sets in the galaxy, some of which are discounted for Cyber Monday—so we're sharing our favorites ahead.

Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar 2023, $31 (was $45) at Lego or Amazon

Lego Star Wars The Razor Crest, $98 (was $140) at Amazon

Lego Star Wars 332nd Ahsoka’s Clone Trooper Battle Pack, $16 (was $20) at Amazon

Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet, $56 (was $70) at Amazon

Lego Star Wars The Child, $72 (was $90) at Lego

Lego Star Wars Dark Trooper Helmet, $56 (was $70) at Lego

