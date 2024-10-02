Amazon's no.1 bestselling Lego 'Star Wars' Advent calendar is a 'hit' for only $36 ahead of Prime Big Deal Days

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Advent calendars are a fun way to get into the holiday spirit, and once your Christmas tree is up, the countdown begins. The first day of Advent is four Sundays before Christmas, and it marks the arrival of the Yuletide season. Considering that popular themes sell out quickly, there's no better time than now to start shopping for the perfect calendar, especially while they're on sale.

The Lego Star Wars 2024 Advent Calendar is marked down to only $36 right now during a limited-time deal. This calendar is Amazon's no.1 bestseller that is on sale ahead of Prime Big Deal Days 2024, so there's no telling how long it'll last before it sells out or the price goes back up. If you want yours in time for the beginning of Advent, it's best to put one in your cart now.

Lego 'Star Wars' 2024 Advent Calendar, $36 (was $45) at Amazon

Advent calendars range from more traditional options to the fun and fanciful. This one, in particular, leans toward the latter and makes for a wonderful collector's item. It includes 24 buildable Lego sets featuring iconic characters and spaceships. It also comes with a snowy Star Wars-themed backdrop to set the scene for a holiday-inspired display. Each day, you or a loved one can remove, build, and play with a new Lego from the 368-piece set that's a stellar choice for people six and older. What better way to welcome the holidays than with your favorite characters from a galaxy far far away?

It's apparent that Amazon shoppers are showing their love for this calendar since over 20,000 were purchased in the past month. One buyer called it "a winner" and said "I have bought Lego Star Wars sets for a number of years. It never fails to be a hit." Another, who described it as "the perfect Christmas gift" added that it's "Lego, Star Wars, and Advent all rolled into one great gift for folks both young and old who love all three."