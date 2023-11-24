Lego's iconic flower sets are nearly all on sale for Black Friday and deliver in time for the holidays

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
With Black Friday in full swing, the holiday shopping season has commenced. And whether you’re shopping for someone young or old, we can all agree that Lego sets are a timeless gift. It could be a few bricks to let your imagination fly, a set of Minifigures, or the set you’ve been dreaming of.
Just in time for the holidays, Amazon’s offering a rare markdown on some of the most sought-after Lego collections … the Icons Flower Sets. Right now, you can save on six sets at or near the lowest prices we’ve ever tracked. Even better, these all ship swiftly, with Prime members scoring free overnight delivery.
If you aren’t yet a Prime member, you can sign up for a free trial here, after which it’s $15 a month or $139 a year. And if you’re sold on any of these Lego sets, we’d advise adding to your cart and checking out sooner rather than later, since there is no telling how long these discounts will last.
Lego Icons Flower Bouquet, $48 (was $60) at Amazon
You truly can’t go wrong with the
Lego Icons Wildflower Bouquet, $48 (was $60) at Amazon
At 939 pieces, the
Lego Icons Orchid, $40 (was $50) at Amazon
With over 20,000 bought in the past month on Amazon, the Icons Orchid Lego set may be the most popular flower set out there. That may partly be because it comes in its own vase (which you also build), and features a glorious pink and white orchid with six blooms. At $40, thanks to a 20% discount, the 608-piece
Lego Icons Dried Flower Centerpiece, $40 (was $50) at Amazon
Just like the Wildflower Bouquet, the
Lego Icons Succulents, $40 (was $50) at Amazon
We cannot forget about this adorable succulents set from Lego. This 771-piece set lets you build nine plants (that truly never die) and display them around your home as a group or separately on their own.
Lego Icons Bonsai Tree, $40 (was $50) at Amazon
Last but not least is the
