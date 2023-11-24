Skip to main content
Lego's iconic flower sets are nearly all on sale for Black Friday and deliver in time for the holidays

You simply can’t go wrong with gifting a Lego flower set this holiday season.
With Black Friday in full swing, the holiday shopping season has commenced. And whether you’re shopping for someone young or old, we can all agree that Lego sets are a timeless gift. It could be a few bricks to let your imagination fly, a set of Minifigures, or the set you’ve been dreaming of.

Just in time for the holidays, Amazon’s offering a rare markdown on some of the most sought-after Lego collections … the Icons Flower Sets. Right now, you can save on six sets at or near the lowest prices we’ve ever tracked. Even better, these all ship swiftly, with Prime members scoring free overnight delivery.

If you aren’t yet a Prime member, you can sign up for a free trial here, after which it’s $15 a month or $139 a year. And if you’re sold on any of these Lego sets, we’d advise adding to your cart and checking out sooner rather than later, since there is no telling how long these discounts will last. 

Lego Icons Flower Bouquet, $48 (was $60) at Amazon

One of Lego's iconic flower sets, the Lego Icons Flower Bouquet, is on sale for Black Friday and delivers in time for the holidays through Amazon

You truly can’t go wrong with the Lego Flower Bouquet, and at $48, you’re scoring it for 20% off. Consider these flowers that will truly never die. This set includes roses, poppies, daises, snapdragons, and aster flower types. All of these, of course, are constructed out of Legos, with the entire set being 756 pieces. You’ll make 15 stems in total, which you can place in your most elegant vase. On Amazon, this Lego Bouquet has been purchased over 10,000 times in the past month and boasts 16,800 perfect ratings. 

Lego Icons Wildflower Bouquet, $48 (was $60) at Amazon

One of Lego's iconic flower sets, the Lego Icons Wildflower Bouquet, is on sale for Black Friday and delivers in time for the holidays through Amazon

At 939 pieces, the Lego Icons Wildflower Bouquet offers an even more creative spin on Lego flowers. Each of the 16 stems is fully adjustable and customizable, so rather than just placing the blooming flower at the top of the stem, you can opt for shooting off the side or near the bottom. Flowers included in this set are poppies, lavender, gerbera daisies, and lupins. For Black Friday 2023, this Lego flower set has returned to the lowest price we’ve ever tracked, $48, and Prime members can get it as quickly as overnight. Much like the set above, it’s best to move fast on this purchase, since it’s already been ordered more than 10,000 times in the past month. 

Lego Icons Orchid, $40 (was $50) at Amazon

One of Lego's iconic flower sets, the Lego Icons Orchid, is on sale for Black Friday and delivers in time for the holidays through Amazon

With over 20,000 bought in the past month on Amazon, the Icons Orchid Lego set may be the most popular flower set out there. That may partly be because it comes in its own vase (which you also build), and features a glorious pink and white orchid with six blooms. At $40, thanks to a 20% discount, the 608-piece Lego Icons Orchid would make a delightful gift this holiday. 

Lego Icons Dried Flower Centerpiece, $40 (was $50) at Amazon

One of Lego's iconic flower sets, the Lego Icons Dried Flower Centerpiece, is on sale for Black Friday and delivers in time for the holidays through Amazon

Just like the Wildflower Bouquet, the Icons Dried Flower Centerpiece is a bit more imaginative. You can really choose your own flower adventure, as you can split the build with a loved one or friend. Once you have the 812 pieces built, combine them or display them separately. As the name hints, this is an ideal set to be displayed on your kitchen or dining table. The color pattern feels like fall, so it makes sense that it was purchased over 10,000 times in the past month.

Lego Icons Succulents, $40 (was $50) at Amazon

One of Lego's iconic flower sets, the Lego Icons Succulents, is on sale for Black Friday and delivers in time for the holidays through Amazon

We cannot forget about this adorable succulents set from Lego. This 771-piece set lets you build nine plants (that truly never die) and display them around your home as a group or separately on their own. It’s been bought over 20,000 times in the past month

Lego Icons Bonsai Tree, $40 (was $50) at Amazon

One of Lego's iconic flower sets, the Lego Icons Bonsai Tree, is on sale for Black Friday and delivers in time for the holidays through Amazon

Last but not least is the Lego Bonsai Tree, which is down to just $40, a full $10 off from its original pricing. With this set, not only do you build the miniature tree itself but also its stand and pot. What’s really cool is that you can swap out the leaves from a classic green to a pink cherry blossom version depending on the seasons (or your vibe). Either route, you’re left with a bonsai tree standing over just seven inches tall. This set boasts over 16,700 five-star ratings on Amazon and has been purchased 10,000+ times in the past month as well. 

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

