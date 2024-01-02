Lego just dropped an anticipated new bouquet so you can give roses that last forever this Valentine's Day

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
Yes, 2024 has just begun, but Lego is wasting no time giving its fans something to be excited about.
The latest addition to the
These are simply a perfect gift for Valentine’s Day—a friendly reminder that it arrives in a quick 45 days—a birthday or even a just-because gift. Plus, unlike an actual dozen roses, these won’t die, and you get the activity of building them together.
Lego Bouquet of Roses, $60 at
Lego
Just like the
To ensure an adequately filled vase and to mix up the colors a bit, you'll also build four "baby's breath," which come to life as smaller white flowers attached to green stems. It complements the main roses quite well and allows for spacing when displayed.
Simply put, Lego hit this set out of the park, and it'll arrive with ample delivery time before Valentine's Day. At $60, it's more than an average flower bouquet, but these will certainly last longer than real flowers and will always be in bloom or close to that final stage of growth.
Considering that other
