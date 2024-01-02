Lego just dropped an anticipated new bouquet so you can give roses that last forever this Valentine's Day

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Yes, 2024 has just begun, but Lego is wasting no time giving its fans something to be excited about. Out of the several new sets that are all up for order right now , one immediately caught our eye, and if you have a budding interest in nature or a love for the Lego Flowers lineup, you’ll want to keep reading.

The latest addition to the Lego Botanical Collection is 12 Roses, aptly named the Lego Bouquet of Roses . Landing at 822 pieces, you and a loved one, or special someone perhaps, will build a dozen red roses, including the various steps of growth. Some are fully bloomed, while others are just getting started. It’s up for order now at $60 from Lego or Amazon .

These are simply a perfect gift for Valentine’s Day—a friendly reminder that it arrives in a quick 45 days—a birthday or even a just-because gift. Plus, unlike an actual dozen roses, these won’t die, and you get the activity of building them together.

Lego Bouquet of Roses, $60 at Lego

Just like the Flower Bouquet , you'll build the main dozen roses at varying stages, including a bud, blooming, and—the grand finale—a full bloom. Each of the roses gets attached to lengthy green stems, which means you can place these in an actual vase for proper display.

To ensure an adequately filled vase and to mix up the colors a bit, you'll also build four "baby's breath," which come to life as smaller white flowers attached to green stems. It complements the main roses quite well and allows for spacing when displayed.

Simply put, Lego hit this set out of the park, and it'll arrive with ample delivery time before Valentine's Day. At $60, it's more than an average flower bouquet, but these will certainly last longer than real flowers and will always be in bloom or close to that final stage of growth.