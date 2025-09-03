Walmart is offering a rare sale on its bestselling Lego orchid set for a limited time

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Why we love this deal

Whether you’re shopping for some great office decor or a unique gift, you can’t go wrong with Lego’s Botanical Collection — or any great Lego kit, really, provided you know the person you’re shopping for. The Botanical Collection is part of Lego’s larger line of models for the 18-and-up age range, which emphasizes precise detail in favor of subtle, lifelike designs that look right at home on your desk, on a book shelf, or as a centerpiece on your favorite coffee table.

If you’re looking to add one of these Lego floral sets to your collection, Walmart is selling the $50 Lego Botanical Collection Orchid Model Kit at a rare sale price of $40, or $10 off, right now.

Lego Botanical Collection Orchid 10311 Building Kit, $40 (was $50) at Walmart

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Why do shoppers love it?

Enjoy this highly detailed, single-sitting build, then find it the perfect home on your desk, bookcase, windowsill, or kitchen table. It’s been meticulously designed with a mix of bespoke floral pieces and a few cheeky, familiar favorites. Once you finish building the vase, the bark mix, and the orchid model itself, you can adjust, spin, and tweak the orchid to suit your unique vision of the perfect floral arrangement. And you’ll never even have to water it.

The Lego Orchid 10311 Building Kit is part of the larger Botanical Collection, which means this set is a great opportunity to try out a whole new collection, especially if you’re a lapsed builder who’s been missing the occasional Lego session in your life.

The set contains just 608 pieces, so it’ll take you some time to put it together, but it’s one you can easily build in a single sitting, which makes it a stress-free, less intimidating way to get back in the groove if you haven’t put together any sort of model recently. If you’re buying it as a gift, Lego recommends this set for the adult age range of 18 and up, but experienced builders shouldn’t have much trouble with it.

Details to know

Dimensions: 15 (H) by 11.5 (W) by 9.5 inches (D) when assembled.

15 (H) by 11.5 (W) by 9.5 inches (D) when assembled. Pieces: 608.

608. Age rating: 18 and up.

“This set is my all-time favorite from the Botanical line at Lego,” said one reviewer. “If you’re considering one to buy first, I’d recommend this one. It’s the best size, and it’s perfect for some room decor. The brown pieces at the bottom are loose, so you just have to ensure that it’s not in a place where it can fall over. Which is pretty easy, because the base is quite heavy.”

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Shopping for the perfect desk ornament or house-warming gift? Save $10 on the beautiful Lego Botanical Collection Orchid Model Kit with this rare price drop at Walmart.