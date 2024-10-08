Amazon is selling a $300 mopping robot vacuum for only $160 during Prime Big Deal Days

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Robot vacuums were once just a futuristic dream, but today, they've become an absolute necessity for many. Thankfully, we found an unbelievable deal on a mopping robot vacuum that you won't want to pass up.

The Lefant M320 Mopping Robot Vacuum is marked down from $300 to only $160 during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. At that price, the inventory may not last long. As the saying goes, the early bird gets the robot vacuum at an amazing discount. Hundreds of shoppers have given this mighty machine a perfect rating, singing its praises enthusiastically.

Lefant M320 Mopping Robot Vacuum, $160 (was $300) at Amazon

This robot vacuum is one of the most intuitive we've ever seen as it has eight sets of triangular front sensors. These sensors are highly accurate and are able to measure the distance between the vacuum and any obstacles, avoiding them before getting too close. In addition, it's designed without a bottom roller brush, instead utilizing traditional suction to clean. This avoids the annoying problem of tangled hair on the brush, which can end up clogging the machine.

The vacuum includes a clear dustbin for easy viewing, a voice control function, and a smartphone app for total vacuum management. It also has equally effective sweep, vacuum, and mop functions. When the mop is engaged, the sensors will avoid carpets altogether. Additionally, when mopping, you can spot clean any spill on the floor using the app. With a diameter of just 11 inches, this vacuum is the perfect tool for cleaning in narrow spaces where other vacuums simply can't reach.

Customers are raving about this little robot, calling it "a wonder." One shared, "It even gives you a lovely map of where the robot is and where it has been. I was so happy I bought a second one. The floors have never been cleaner. You won't regret this purchase."