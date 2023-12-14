A robot vacuum shoppers say ‘beats breaking out the Dyson’ is on sale at Amazon for just $89

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Some people find cleaning therapeutic while others struggle to keep up with household chores, which is why many turn to automated machines to do the dirty work for them. If you’ve had your eyes on a robot vacuum, then you’re probably well aware that they can cost upwards of $1,000, depending on the brand.

Instead of investing tons of money into one, we recommend adding the Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner to your Amazon cart while it’s just $89, a whopping 56% discount and $111 in savings. This is the lowest price the vacuum has ever been, according to camelcamelcamel, and it might be your last chance to get it at such a cheap rate before the end of the year. Not only is this a great gadget to have for yourself, but it would also make a great gift for the holidays and can arrive in just two days with a Prime membership.

Lefant M210 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $89 (was $200) at Amazon

With a slim design under 3-inches tall and weighing just 6.6-lbs, this robot vacuum is made to clean under and around furniture with ease. It features built-in infrared sensors that detect obstacles like stairs and toys to prevent the vacuum from getting stuck. In the Lefant mobile app, you can schedule cleanings even while you’re not home, adjust settings, and receive notifications regarding the vacuum, like if it does get stuck. It’s compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for those who want to use voice control, and there’s also a power button on the machine that allows you to start a cleaning manually if preferred.

It uses a powerful brushless motor to suck up everything in its path including hair, dirt, debris, and crumbs that goes through a HEPA filter without becoming clogged. Plus, you won’t have to spend hours untangling the machine since you can simply empty the dustbin. All you’ll have to do is choose between six interchangeable cleaning modes such as auto, spot, edge, zigzag, scheduled, and manual clean to best fit your needs — and floors.

Thanks to its long battery life, the vacuum runs for up to 120 minutes on a single charge and automatically returns to its dock once the battery runs low or the job is done. That way, it’s always ready when you need it.

Over 7,000 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star rating and more than 9,000 have been purchased in the past 30 days. With that being said, we wouldn’t be shocked if it sold out soon, especially while it’s on sale at such a steep discount. Several people say this model is the “best bang for your buck” while others claim it’s a “life-changing” machine.

“I run it daily or every other day as I remember, and it has kept the floors dog hair and dirt-free for over a month,” one reviewer wrote . “[It] beats breaking out the Dyson. It is also very easy to clean and comes with a replacement filter and replacement spinners. Huge quality of life update.”