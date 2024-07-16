A 'magical' electric spin scrubber is only $40 during Amazon Prime Day — just look at the before-and-after photos

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Some refer to Amazon Prime Day as Christmas in July, and although it's a great time to get a head start on holiday shopping, it's also a great opportunity to stock up on household items for yourself. After all, there's nothing wrong with treating yourself, especially if you're in the market for cleaning gadgets to make your life easier.

One cleaning machine everyone should have is the Leebein Electric Spin Scrubber that's currently on sale for only $40. With a Prime membership, you can score $30 off one of the most handy gadgets on the market — and I can call it that because I bought one during Black Friday last year and the before-and-after photos speak for themselves. Dare I say it makes cleaning fun? There are more than 8,500 other shoppers who agree with me that it's worth a five-star rating and over 4,000 units have already sold recently.

With that in mind, take this as your sign to grab one sooner rather than later because there's no telling how long it will stay in stock at this rate.

Leebein Electric Spin Scrubber, $40 (was $70) at Amazon

This electric spin scrubber comes with eight interchangeable brush heads that are ideal for cleaning practically any surface. The gadget effortlessly cleans bathtubs, showers, sinks, countertops, floors, baseboards, and even mirrors. Choose between two spin speeds and watch dirt and grime come off within seconds. It can be used as a handheld device, but it also features an extendable handle that ranges from 12 inches up to 54 inches long.

For such a small and affordable device, it has a shocking 90-minute battery life depending on which cleaning mode you use. Speaking from personal experiece, I am able to clean my entire bathroom top to bottom in one go on a full battery.

One shopper called it “magical” adding that it “has cut my cleaning in half.” Other reviewers claim it “saves” their backs and knees from having to bend over.