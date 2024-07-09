Skip to main content
Walmart is selling a $900 modular patio sectional for only $500 during its summer sale event
image caption
Mountain View / CA / USA - People going in and coming out of a Walmart store on a sunny day, south San Francisco bay area

Walmart is selling a $900 modular patio sectional for only $500 during its summer sale event

"Equally comfortable as it is aesthetically pleasing!"

Sundry Photography/Getty Images

"Equally comfortable as it is aesthetically pleasing!"

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The best patio furniture strikes a delicate balance between stylish design and weatherproof durability. While a small three-piece patio set can manage this task easily, finding a large sectional to do the same can be a chore. Nevertheless, we've found a great option that looks good and can withstand exposure to the elements.

Walmart can give you the backyard of your dreams with the Lausaint Home 7-Piece Patio Conversation Set. It's currently on sale for only $500, which is a full $400 off the regular price.

This beautiful set includes two corner chairs and four single chairs that can be placed together as a sectional or used separately as standalone seats. The set also includes one large matching coffee table with a glass top. The furniture is made from all-weather, hand-woven wicker, and the cushions are durable against sun, rain, and even freezing temperatures. 

Lausaint Home 7-Piece Patio Conversation Set, $500 (was $900) at Walmart

The Lausaint Home 7-Piece Patio Conversation Set is on sale right now at Walmart

While the looks and the quality of this sectional are impressive, its versatility shouldn't be overlooked. While the chairs can clamp together to create a large sectional, they can also be separated into any number of configurations. The tempered glass on top of the coffee table also allows it to be used without fear of damaging the finish underneath. You'll never get bored with this patio sectional, as it allows for constant variety.

"Sainte-Hyacinthe, Canada - The front facade and entry doors to a Walmart store in Canada.

Walmart is selling a nearly $800 patio sectional set for only $548, and shoppers say it lasts 4+ years

Read More
"Sainte-Hyacinthe, Canada - The front facade and entry doors to a Walmart store in Canada.

Walmart is selling a nearly $800 patio sectional set for only $548, and shoppers say it lasts 4+ years

Read More

With more than 275 perfect ratings, this sectional is the cozy piece of patio furniture that many shoppers have been searching for. One reviewer described it as "exactly what we were looking for in an outdoor sofa set." Another raved that it was the "perfect addition to my backyard," while a third shopper wrote that it's "as equally comfortable as it is aesthetically pleasing."

You won't find a better (or bigger) outdoor patio sectional set for $500. The Lausaint Home 7-Piece Patio Conversation Set is just what you need to make your patio the centerpiece of your home. Buy it now while it's still $400 off.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

Tags
terms:
Patio & GardenSavingsWalmart