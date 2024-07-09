Walmart is selling a $900 modular patio sectional for only $500 during its summer sale event

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The best patio furniture strikes a delicate balance between stylish design and weatherproof durability. While a small three-piece patio set can manage this task easily, finding a large sectional to do the same can be a chore. Nevertheless, we've found a great option that looks good and can withstand exposure to the elements.

Walmart can give you the backyard of your dreams with the Lausaint Home 7-Piece Patio Conversation Set . It's currently on sale for only $500, which is a full $400 off the regular price.

This beautiful set includes two corner chairs and four single chairs that can be placed together as a sectional or used separately as standalone seats. The set also includes one large matching coffee table with a glass top. The furniture is made from all-weather, hand-woven wicker, and the cushions are durable against sun, rain, and even freezing temperatures.

Lausaint Home 7-Piece Patio Conversation Set, $500 (was $900) at Walmart

While the looks and the quality of this sectional are impressive, its versatility shouldn't be overlooked. While the chairs can clamp together to create a large sectional, they can also be separated into any number of configurations. The tempered glass on top of the coffee table also allows it to be used without fear of damaging the finish underneath. You'll never get bored with this patio sectional, as it allows for constant variety.

With more than 275 perfect ratings, this sectional is the cozy piece of patio furniture that many shoppers have been searching for. One reviewer described it as "exactly what we were looking for in an outdoor sofa set." Another raved that it was the "perfect addition to my backyard," while a third shopper wrote that it's "as equally comfortable as it is aesthetically pleasing."