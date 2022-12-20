No matter what you’re celebrating this holiday season, gift-giving is just one of the many ways to let the people in your life know that you appreciate them. And with December in full swing, it’s shopping crunch time.

So if you’re still after presents for loved ones on your list, we’re here to help. Because if there’s one thing we can all agree on; it’s that the thought of last minute, in-person panic shopping is enough to kick your procrastination to the curb.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up a range of gifts for everyone on your list, and at various different price points. The best part? All of these gifts are available on Amazon with super-speedy delivery options. Need a small token of appreciation for your favorite co-worker, a luxurious gift for mom, or something in between? Shop on.

Gifts Under $25

While fleece pants may be a bit of a wintertime cliche, they’re beloved for good reason. This particular pair is absurdly warm, soft, comfortable, and comes with pockets. We can guarantee that any guy in your life is sure to get tons of wear out of these.

Perfect for tea and pun-lovers alike, this adorable infuser is a wonderful option as a standalone present, or alongside someone’s favorite type of loose tea.

Someone would be hard pressed to say no to another wall plug, especially when they realize this one can fast charge your smartphone. This 511 Anker plug features a single USB-C port and delivers 20-watts of power. Plenty of fuel to fast charge an iPhone, a Samsung Galaxy, or a Google Pixel.

For the movie-night lover (or anyone who can’t get enough of popcorn), this microwave-safe popcorn popper is a more fun and sustainable alternative to disposable bags. The lid doubles as a measuring tool, and its perforated material makes it so that you can melt butter over your popcorn while it cooks.

We’ve tried a lot of facial massage tools, but this option remains our favorite. It stays super cold, is easy to clean, and works well on a variety of face shapes. It’s a great tool for those who might suffer from headaches, puffiness, or are just dedicated to overall skincare.

This clever gadget is perfect for whipping up barista-level coffee concoctions without leaving home.

Looking for a stocking stuffer for a techie? Apple’s Polishing Cloth is just $19 and keeps all of your devices--iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch--spiffy clean … err at least from fingerprints.

This mulberry silk, adjustable eye mask is a great gift for anyone in search of better sleep. The material is extremely soft and feels way more luxurious than the price tag might suggest.

Gifts Under $50

Available in either Glacier White or Glacier Blue, the latest edition of the Echo Dot with Clock offers bold sound, instant access to Alexa, and packs in an LED display to tell time or show the weather. Plus, you can tap the top to snooze it in the morning.

This ingenious styling tool is easy to use, time-saving, and great for achieving a range of different hair styles. The paddle design is comfortable to maneuver, drying hair while simultaneously smoothing and detangling.

A reliable wallet is a must-have, and this timeless option is constructed from top grain leather from Argentina. The material is meant to soften over time, and look even better as it ages. Each card slot has a RFID blocking lining, so your personal info is kept safe.

For anyone looking to start tracking their sleep and activity (and doesn’t want or need the connectivity or features of a smartwatch), this affordable fitness tracker--which is over 50% off right now--does all that and more.

In need of a last-minute gift for a little one? This singing, interactive elephant plushie isn’t just adorable. It also sports two different play modes to keep kids and babies entertained.

Once you go Touchland hand sanitizer, there’s no going back. Not only are the brand’s products super chic and fun to use, the scents are subtle yet delightful, and most importantly; the formulation is comfortable and hydrating. This pack of five is perfect for gifting on its own, or dividing it up between different people as a stocking stuffer.

Gifts Under $100

This chic coffee maker is perfect for anyone who loves their morning cup of joe but might not have a lot of counter space to spare. It’s intuitive, quick and easy to use, and energy efficient.

Pump up the party wherever you are and in any weather conditions with the Bose Soundlink Micro. It's a compact waterproof speaker that comes in four colors, connects via Bluetooth, and delivers rich, vibrant sound.

Diffusers are a lovely and aesthetically pleasing way to freshen up any room. For those who can be pickier about their gifts, this type of present is easy to love and available in a ton of different scent options, so there’s something for everyone.

Making pasta at home is surprisingly easy, as long as you have a good machine. This top-rated option is an incredibly high-quality manual machine, and unlocks tons of fun opportunities in the kitchen, even beyond making pasta; from dumpling wrappers to flat breads like pita.

Charger up to three devices at once with this relatively compact wall plug from Anker. The real kicker though is that it can push out up to 65-watts meaning you can charge a laptop, tablet, or a Nintendo Switch plus your phone and earbuds. All at once.

This wow-worthy set of Biossance’s best-selling products is perfect for the beauty lover in your life. It includes five travel size items, which include a night serum, vitamin C oil, repair cream, gel moisturizer, and eye cream. All the products are packed with nourishing, hydrating and soothing ingredients that are a dream for dry winter skin.

This purifier is a perfect gift for the wine-connoisseur in your life. The gadget removes artificial sulfite preservatives in any wine, red, white, or rose. The result is a glass of wine with enhanced flavors and aromas. Simply place this over any glass and pour the wine through, and let the filter and aerator device do its work.

Gifts Over $100

The Apple TV 4K brings the Apple experience to the big screen and in our testing it continues to pack a punch, and stand as the fastest streamer, with the third-generation. Not only does it bring services like Apple TV+, Apple Music with its new karaoke mode, and Fitness+ to the TV, but you can also download apps for all the major streaming services.

One of our all-time favorite white sneaker options, these sustainably-made kicks are comfortable, chic, and versatile enough to pair with just about any outfit.

With five attachments, five speeds, and an OLED screen with buttons to control it all, the TheraGun Elite might be just the ultimate massage gun.

You can’t go wrong with a pair of classic sunglasses, and this unisex option is perfect for just about any face shape.

For that super special someone, Breville’s espresso machines are truly top-of-the-line. From precise temperature and pressure control to an automatic steam wand and a built-in conical burr grinder, this espresso machine has everything you need to create the espresso beverages of your dreams. And, it’s guaranteed to show up at your doorstep in time for Christmas.

