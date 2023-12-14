The best last-minute Christmas gifts on Amazon I’ve actually purchased, from cozy slippers to a 9-in-1 pen tool

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
Christmas 2023 is just over a week away, which means the only gifts last-minute shoppers have time to get are the ones that will arrive in a short amount of time. If you’re an Amazon Prime member (or if you want to sign up for a free 30-day trial), many top gifts are still available with fast, one- or two-day shipping—meaning even in the event of an unexpected shipping delay, you still have some wiggle room before Christmas Eve to get these wrapped and under the tree.
Whether you still have one or two people left on your list to get something for, are wrapping up holiday shopping with some final stocking stuffers, or forgot to plan ahead completely, these six items I recently bought on Amazon (and four bonus honorable mentions) are the last-minute gift ideas to save the day. Due to a bunch of coinciding factors in my life — moving, Hanukkah, first-time hosting — I’ve had to make a lot of Amazon purchases over the last month or two, with the silver lining for you being that I weeded out the must buys from the so-so buys.
Before making my purchases, I thoroughly vetted the products based on shopper ratings and reviews, compared features and prices to other options in their categories, and weighed the pros and cons. After getting and using a bunch of products, from kitchen tools to handy gadgets, the below six items made the cut for this list. Each is something I would have loved to get as a gift if I hadn’t already bought it for myself.
The best last-minute Christmas gifts are those that arrive on time, but these have a lot more than just fast delivery to offer, with thoughtful gifts for a range of tastes, needs, and price points, all vetted by my firsthand experiences.
Best Last-Minute Christmas Gifts Honorable Mentions:
- How to Speak Cat: A Guide to Decoding Cat Language, $7 (was $9)
- Eppicotispai 9-Piece Pasta Making Starter Set, $57 (was $77) with Italian 00 Flour, $15
- Nook Theory Reusable Insulated Grocery Bag, $25
- Cosori Pour Over Coffee Maker With Double Layer Stainless Steel Filter, $30
Best Last-Minute Christmas Gifts That Will Arrive Quickly in 2023
Kezkals 9-in-1 Multitool Pen, From $14 (was $17)
I spotted this on an Amazon landing page for men’s stocking stuffers, and it ticked so many boxes for my impossible-to-shop-for spouse: It takes up minimal space, is multi-functional, and is not something he would ever think of or know existed. The handy little gadget masquerades as a quirky ballpoint pen when really it’s a micro tool set you can toss into a jacket pocket, with a flashlight, ruler, bottle opener, bubble level, two-head screwdriver, and stylus. I purchased it in yellow so it would be easy to spot even if it’s at the bottom of a bag or the car’s center console, but it also comes in black and white. Make sure you're logged into your Prime account to get it for its lowest price.
Fast Facts:
No. 1 bestseller
- Over 10,000 purchased in the last month
- 3 colors to choose from
- 9-in-1 functions
What Amazon shoppers are saying: “Bought one for my husband and one for my son in law for Christmas,”
AD Set of 6 Moisture-Absorbing Ceramic Stone Coasters, $18
I wanted nice coasters without waiting for the long shipping times of so many home retailers, and these ceramic finds are even better looking in person than I anticipated because the material has good weight to it and the cork backing keeps them in place. They’re easy to clean, too; I just wipe off small spills, like coffee droplets, with a damp paper towel as soon as I notice them (the longer they sit, the harder they’ll be to get out), and they stack nicely in the included black metal holder.
Fast Facts:
- 4.8-star overall rating from 2,000 shoppers
- Material: Ceramic
- Care: Hand-wash only
- Comes in a small, easy-to-wrap box that’s 1.58 lbs
What Amazon shoppers are saying: “It sounds silly to say about coasters, but they are beautiful,”
Ofuzzi H8 Apex Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, From $20 (was $100)
My minimalist husband strictly appreciates practical gifts, so I had to rack my brain, even as a frequent gift guide editor, for the best gifts for him this holiday season. I knew this compact cordless vacuum would be great for cleaning the car, but I’ve also found it super effective at dredging up cat hair from our upholstered entryway bench and living room couch as well as sucking up crumbs and scraps on the kitchen counters thanks to the four included attachments. Not that it’s the most important quality, but the design is also pretty cute and sleek for a vacuum, and right now Prime members can get this last-minute gift a lot cheaper than I got it thanks to an on-site discount as well as clickable coupon, totaling varying amounts depending on color.
Fast Facts:
- 50% off right now
- Nearly 1,000 bought in the last month
- 3 colors to choose from
- Lightweight, weighing 1.2 lbs
- Full battery charge supports up to 30 minutes of use
- 4 attachments: a crevice tool, two nozzles for surfaces like sofas, and one for general use
What Amazon shoppers are saying: “I have a dog. I have toddlers. We drive all over to visit family and friends with all on board,” one person explained,
Connoisseurs Diamond Dazzle Stik, $9 (was $10) at Amazon
The holidays are a popular time for proposals and giving major jewelry gifts, making this little cleaner for diamonds and other gemstones a thoughtful stocking stuffer so your giftee can keep new jewelry looking its best. My friend recommended this pen-like brush to me, and I like having such a simple solution for at-home jewelry care. It’s simple to use, with a twist-top cap that pushes the cleaning solution down to the bristle tip, and it makes my rings a little clearer, reflecting the light more for extra sparkle.
Fast Facts:
No. 1 bestseller
- Over 20,000 purchased in the last month
- 40,200+ perfect ratings
- Safe on platinum and gold as well as diamonds, lab-grown diamonds, sapphires, rubies, and emeralds
What Amazon shoppers are saying: “This took 5 seconds to use and I feel like I have a brand new engagement ring,”
Dearfoams Women's Alpine Moritz Arch-Support House Shoe Slipper, From $30 (was $68)
This Dearfoams slipper is another Amazon find I landed on in part because I didn’t want to wait for longer shipping times at other retailers when my feet needed a cozy solution ASAP. A lot less expensive than real shearling alternatives, especially with colors like my “Potting Soil” on major sale, the Dearfoams are very sturdy and warm for the price point. These run a pinch small at first, but I'm glad I didn't size up because they've loosened up a little with wear. I usually wear an 8.5 or 9, and I bought these in the 8-9 size.
Fast Facts:
- Up to 56% off right now
- 3,100 perfect ratings
- 12 colors and patterns to choose from
- Material: Suede or wool outer, 100% polyester inner. Removable insole.
- Care: Machine wash cold, gentle cycle
What Amazon shoppers are saying: “These are actually more cozy than my Uggs, and I wear them around the house and outside,”
Hecef Cheese Knife Set of 3, $10 (was $11)
Recently, I had my parents over for wine and charcuterie and realized too late that I had no cheese knives (the horror!). I ordered this set so I wouldn’t be the host without the proper cutlery this holiday season (and beyond). They’re pretty and surprisingly substantial for the under-$10 price tag. Each knife serves a different cheese-cutting function best: The widest knife cuts through hard blocks of cheddar with ease while the more classic-looking blade is great for cutting thin slices. The bulb-shaped handles are comfortable and easy to grasp, and the knives are lightweight for their size and durability. They’re easy to wipe clean, too, with nonstick blades.
Fast Facts:
- 13% off right now
- 4.7 overall star rating with from 1,400 customers
- Material: Stainless steel blade, bronze grain handle made of polypropylene
- Care: Handwash
What Amazon shoppers are saying: “The listing does not describe how cool these cheese knives actually are,”
