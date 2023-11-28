Skip to main content
Last chance deals on 15 no. 1 Amazon bestsellers to shop while they're still live after Cyber Monday 2023

Last chance deals on 15 no. 1 Amazon bestsellers to shop while they're still live after Cyber Monday 2023

Prices start at just $12.
  • Author:
  • Updated:
    Original:

ANIRUDH via Unsplash

Prices start at just $12.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale, which included thousands of items across practically every category, has come to a close, but we noticed there are still incredible deals to take advantage of. Since these markdowns probably won’t last much longer, we saved you time and effort by curating a list of the 15 no.1 bestsellers that have rave reviews and are still significantly marked down. We’re talking up to 50% off.

Although some Cyber Monday deals on bestsellers like the Yeti mug and Lasko space heater have ended, we found more discounts on similar items like an electric fireplace and a Stanley cup. We’ve made sure the versatile list has something for everyone whether you’re treating yourself to household essentials or buying gifts for loved ones and prices start at just $12. All of these items are backed by thousands of five-star ratings, which is the main reason why they’re considered bestsellers in some of Amazon’s top product categories. For example, the Stanley Tumbler isn’t only the top-seller in the tumblers and water glasses category, but it’s also the no.1 bestseller overall in the kitchen & dining category, meaning it beats out hundreds of thousands of other items.

It’s no surprise that these deals are still major sellout risks, so make sure to stock your cart while you still can. This could be your last chance to save before the holidays. 

Levoit Humidifier, $30 (was $44) at Amazon

Amazon discounted 17 of its no.1 bestsellers that are up to 56% off for the remainder of Cyber Monday including the Levoit Humidifier

The stats:

  • Now 32% off at $30.
  • Amazon’s no.1 bestseller in the humidifiers category.
  • Over 7,700 five-star ratings.

What shoppers are saying:

“This is my first humidifier, and I can absolutely tell a difference in my surroundings, my lungs, my skin, my voice, and even my guitars are benefitting from its presence,” said an Amazon shopper

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, $37 (was $61) at Amazon

Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows that improve shoppers’ quality of sleep ‘immediately’ are 40% off for Black Friday at Amazon

The stats:

  • Now 40% off at $37.
  • Amazon’s no.1 bestseller in the bed pillows category.
  • Over 158,700 five-star ratings.

What shoppers are saying:

One person said, “they are like Heaven-sent clouds of comfort.” And added, “I’m now ordering [the pillows] for everyone in our home. Best investment ever.”

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $159 (was $275) at Amazon

Amazon discounted 17 of its no.1 bestsellers that are up to 56% off for the remainder of Cyber Monday including the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

The stats:

What shoppers are saying:

One shopper wrote that this robot vacuum was their “best purchase this year” and added that it “was a great investment” that makes “life so much easier.” 

R.W.Flame 60-inch Recessed and Wall Mounted Electric Fireplace, $255 (was $300) at Amazon

Electric Fireplace

The stats:

What shoppers are saying:

“It looks very realistic, and the color combinations, flame speeds, and dimmer controls offer so many options to really set the ambiance,” a reviewer said. “It makes the room feel warm and inviting.”

CGK Unlimited Queen Sheet Set, $28 (was $50) at Amazon

Amazon discounted 17 of its no.1 bestsellers that are up to 56% off for the remainder of Cyber Monday including the CGK Unlimited Queen Sheet Set

The stats:

What shoppers are saying:

A reviewer said, “these are very soft, luxurious sheets, that belong in a five-star hotel.”

O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop, $30 (was $40) at Amazon

Microfiber Spin Mop

The stats:

What shoppers are saying:

“It’s made it so much easier for me to clean my floors and I also use it on my walls and it works perfectly,” wrote one shopper. “I wish that I’d gotten one of these a long time ago.”

Sperax Walking Pad, $220 (was $300) at Amazon

Amazon discounted 17 of its no.1 bestsellers that are up to 56% off for the remainder of Cyber Monday including the Sperax Walking Pad

The stats:

  • Now 27% off at $220. 
  • Amazon’s no.1 bestseller in the treadmills category.
  • Over 1,000 five-star ratings.

What shoppers are saying:

“I now get more steps in than I ever did before,” one shopper said. “It fits perfectly underneath my standing desk and I find I'm able to use it easily while I'm working during the work-day and even when I'm just in my office on the weekends doing other things, like paying bills or whatever.”

American Soft Linen 6-Piece Towel Set, $40 (was $80) at Amazon

Amazon discounted 17 of its no.1 bestsellers that are up to 56% off for the remainder of Cyber Monday including the American Soft Linen 6-Piece Towel Set

The stats:

  • Now 50% off at $40.
  • Amazon’s no.1 bestseller in the bath towels category.
  • Over 41,200 five-star ratings.

What shoppers are saying:

“They were big and fluffy even before I washed them but afterward they were like clouds that dropped down out of the sky,” explained one reviewer. “It’s heavenly to get out of a hot shower and wrap up in one like a big, fluffy, Turkish cotton burrito!”

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner, $89 (was $124) at Amazon

Amazon discounted 17 of its no.1 bestsellers that are up to 56% off for the remainder of Cyber Monday including the Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner

The stats:

What shoppers are saying:

“I wish I would have taken a before and after [photo] because this little green machine has breathed new life into my 8-year-old furniture,” a satisfied shopper said

Hanes Men’s Full-Zip EcoSmart Hoodie, $12 (was $24) at Amazon

Amazon discounted 17 of its no.1 bestsellers that are up to 56% off for the remainder of Cyber Monday including the Hanes Men’s Full-Zip EcoSmart Hoodie

The stats:

What shoppers are saying:

I have this sweater in six different colors now,” a repeat shopper wrote. “It's super soft and comfortable, and most importantly it looks really good.”

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Quart Stand Mixer, $240 (was $330) at Amazon

Amazon discounted 17 of its no.1 bestsellers that are up to 56% off for the remainder of Cyber Monday including the KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Quart Stand Mixer

The stats:

What shoppers are saying:

“I’ve been making cookies and learning to make butter and bread and this has been a lifesaver,” a reviewer said. “I’ve had it for a month now and the performance is fantastic and I expect it to continue.”

Stanley IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler with Straw, $26 (was $35) at Amazon

Amazon discounted 17 of its no.1 bestsellers that are up to 56% off for the remainder of Cyber Monday including the Stanley IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler with Straw

The stats:

What shoppers are saying:

“This is by far the best tumbler I have brought,” claimed one reviewer. “It truly stays cold for 30+ hours.”

Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Pre-Seasoned Skillet, $20 (was $34) at Amazon

Amazon discounted 17 of its no.1 bestsellers that are up to 56% off for the remainder of Cyber Monday including the Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Pre-Seasoned Skillet

The stats:

  • Now 42% off at $20.
  • Amazon’s no.1 bestseller in the skillets category.
  • Over 86,000 five-star ratings.

What shoppers are saying:

One person went as far as to say, “everything that comes out of this pan seems to taste so much better.”

Grande Cosmetics GrandeLash-MD Lash Enhancing Serum, $25 (was $36) at Amazon

Amazon discounted 17 of its no.1 bestsellers that are up to 56% off for the remainder of Cyber Monday including the Grande Cosmetics GrandeLash-MD Lash Enhancing Serum

The stats:

What shoppers are saying:

One shopper posted before-and-after photos and said, “I saw a noticeable difference after about a month of use, and now at four months, my lashes are long enough they are starting to curve up, instead of being stick straight.”

GTPlayer Gaming Chair, $110 with Prime (was $190) at Amazon

Amazon discounted 17 of its no.1 bestsellers that are up to 56% off for the remainder of Cyber Monday including the GTPlayer Gaming Chair

The stats:

What shoppers are saying:

“The chair is quite comfortable, thanks to the added lumbar support and headrest,” a reviewer said. “I can spend hours gaming without experiencing any discomfort. The footrest is a game-changer, literally! It allows me to kick back and relax during those intense gaming sessions or when I want to watch a movie.”

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.