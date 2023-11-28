Last chance deals on 15 no. 1 Amazon bestsellers to shop while they're still live after Cyber Monday 2023

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale, which included thousands of items across practically every category, has come to a close, but we noticed there are still incredible deals to take advantage of. Since these markdowns probably won’t last much longer, we saved you time and effort by curating a list of the 15 no.1 bestsellers that have rave reviews and are still significantly marked down. We’re talking up to 50% off.
Although some Cyber Monday deals on bestsellers like the
It’s no surprise that these deals are still major sellout risks, so make sure to stock your cart while you still can. This could be your last chance to save before the holidays.
Levoit Humidifier, $30 (was $44) at Amazon
The stats:
- Now 32% off at $30.
- Amazon’s no.1 bestseller in the
humidifiers category.
- Over 7,700 five-star ratings.
What shoppers are saying:
“This is my first humidifier, and I can absolutely tell a difference in my surroundings, my lungs, my skin, my voice, and even my guitars are benefitting from its presence,”
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, $37 (was $61) at Amazon
The stats:
- Now 40% off at $37.
- Amazon’s no.1 bestseller in the
bed pillows category.
- Over 158,700 five-star ratings.
What shoppers are saying:
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $159 (was $275) at Amazon
The stats:
- Now 42% off at $159.
- Amazon’s no.1 bestseller in the
robotic vacuum category.
- Over 13,500 five-star ratings.
What shoppers are saying:
R.W.Flame 60-inch Recessed and Wall Mounted Electric Fireplace, $255 (was $300) at Amazon
The stats:
- Now 27% off at $255.
- Amazon’s no.1 bestseller in the
electric fireplaces category.
- Over 6,100 five-star ratings.
What shoppers are saying:
“It looks very realistic, and the color combinations, flame speeds, and dimmer controls offer so many options to really set the ambiance,”
CGK Unlimited Queen Sheet Set, $28 (was $50) at Amazon
The stats:
- Now 43% off at $28.
- Amazon’s no.1 bestseller in the
sheet & pillowcase sets.
- Over 216,400 five-star ratings.
What shoppers are saying:
O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop, $30 (was $40) at Amazon
The stats:
- Now 25% off at $30.
- Amazon’s no.1 bestseller in the
household mops & bucket sets category.
- Over 137,200 five-star ratings.
What shoppers are saying:
“It’s made it so much easier for me to clean my floors and I also use it on my walls and it works perfectly,”
Sperax Walking Pad, $220 (was $300) at Amazon
The stats:
- Now 27% off at $220.
- Amazon’s no.1 bestseller in the
treadmills category.
- Over 1,000 five-star ratings.
What shoppers are saying:
“I now get more steps in than I ever did before,”
American Soft Linen 6-Piece Towel Set, $40 (was $80) at Amazon
The stats:
- Now 50% off at $40.
- Amazon’s no.1 bestseller in the
bath towels category.
- Over 41,200 five-star ratings.
What shoppers are saying:
“They were big and fluffy even before I washed them but afterward they were like clouds that dropped down out of the sky,”
Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner, $89 (was $124) at Amazon
The stats:
- Now 28% off at $89.
- Amazon’s no.1 bestseller in the
carpet & upholstery cleaning cachines category.
- Over 49,700 five-star ratings.
What shoppers are saying:
“I wish I would have taken a before and after [photo] because this little green machine has breathed new life into my 8-year-old furniture,”
Hanes Men’s Full-Zip EcoSmart Hoodie, $12 (was $24) at Amazon
The stats:
- Now 48% off at $12.
- Amazon’s no.1 bestseller in the men’s clothing category.
- Over 89,500 five-star ratings.
What shoppers are saying:
I have this sweater in six different colors now,”
KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Quart Stand Mixer, $240 (was $330) at Amazon
The stats:
- Now 27% off at $240.
- Amazon’s no.1 bestseller in the
household stand mixers category.
- Over 6,700 five-star ratings.
What shoppers are saying:
“I’ve been making cookies and learning to make butter and bread and this has been a lifesaver,”
Stanley IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler with Straw, $26 (was $35) at Amazon
The stats:
- Now 25% off at $26.
- Amazon’s no.1 bestseller in the
kitchen & dining category.
- Over 16,200 five-star ratings.
What shoppers are saying:
“This is by far the best tumbler I have brought,”
Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Pre-Seasoned Skillet, $20 (was $34) at Amazon
The stats:
- Now 42% off at $20.
- Amazon’s no.1 bestseller in the
skillets category.
- Over 86,000 five-star ratings.
What shoppers are saying:
Grande Cosmetics GrandeLash-MD Lash Enhancing Serum, $25 (was $36) at Amazon
The stats:
- Now 30% off at $25.
- Amazon’s no.1 bestseller in the
lash enhancers & primers category.
- Over 32,500 five-star ratings.
What shoppers are saying:
GTPlayer Gaming Chair, $110 with Prime (was $190) at Amazon
The stats:
- Now 42% off at $110.
- Amazon’s no.1 bestseller in the
video game chairs category.
- Over 5,400 five-star ratings.
What shoppers are saying:
“The chair is quite comfortable, thanks to the added lumbar support and headrest,”
Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.