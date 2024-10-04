Wayfair is selling a 'sturdy' $270 fire pit and grill combo for only $86 as an early Way Day deal

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

As the seasons change, so do your patio necessities. The shade umbrella might get stored away while the fire pit takes center stage. Those who want to take their outdoor space to the next level without breaking the bank should consider a fire pit and grill combo. This two-in-one accessory is compact, entertaining, and useful.

The Lark Manor Fire Pit and Grill Combo is currently just $86 at Wayfair, which is a 68% discount off the regular price of $270. Although Way Day doesn't start until October 5, this deal is available early and it may be the best dual-use item you'll ever buy. After all, why start a fire if you're not going to grill anything? It even includes a free poker to help get you started.

Lark Manor Fire Pit and Grill Combo, $86 (was $270) at Wayfair

This fire pit is well designed both in form and function. Its mesh lattice-style outer ring looks good, but it also allows for extra airflow to keep the fire burning longer. The fitted lid is perfect for covering the pit when not in use and the entire design has decorative highlights throughout. But the real star of the show is the metal grill that can be suspended above the flame. It allows you to get the most out of cool autumn evenings when you'd love a warm snack by the fire.

Wayfair shoppers were thrilled with this combination fire pit. They praised its "easy assembly" and "sturdy" construction. One buyer said, "I love this outdoor wood-burning fire pit. I love that it comes with a poker, grill, and lid. The lid is great for converting it to an outdoor coffee table when not using it." You don't often hear excited enthusiasm about a fire pit, but this product seems to inspire it in Wayfair customers.