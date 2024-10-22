Wayfair is selling a 'perfect' $300 patio set for only $114, and shoppers 'love it'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

A comfortable patio set can make your backyard or balcony feel like a private sanctuary. If you choose the right one, it can also serve as the foundation for the rest of your outdoor decor. We found a wicker set at Wayfair that strikes the perfect balance between size and functionality.

The Lark Manor Amento wicker patio set is on sale right now for only $114. That's down from the regular price of $300. Taking advantage of this huge discount on a small patio set seems like an easy choice, especially since it's a two-piece set that comes with a cozy loveseat and a matching coffee table. The only other decision to make is which of the four color options best suits your space.

Lark Manor Amento Wicker Patio Set, $114 (was $300) at Wayfair

One of the biggest benefits of wicker is how well it blends in with most other furniture, and this set is the perfect example. You can choose from either black or brown wicker, and three different cushion colors. The loveseat and table are made from rust-resistant iron and wrapped in hand-woven UV-resistant rattan wicker. An attractive glass tabletop adorns the small coffee table, which also includes a large shelf underneath for decorations or additional storage. You can use the convenient zipper enclosures to remove the cushion covers, which are machine washable and weather-resistant. This set would be a great addition to your current patio furniture, or it could serve as a central piece.

Wayfair customers raved about this 'perfect' patio set. One shared, "I love this set. It's just so comfortable and easy to clean. I highly recommend this."

Another buyer said, "I love it. It's nice for two people and not too hard to put together, as I did it alone. It's nice looking and sturdy." Multiple shoppers touted how easy this set was to assemble, making it an even more enticing purchase at only $114.