If you missed this year's Labor Day sales on big-ticket items like furniture, mattresses, and other household essentials, Amazon is still giving you the perfect opportunity to invest in a must-have, and often pricey, home appliance: a shopper-loved cordless vacuum cleaner.

The Laresar Cordless Stick Vacuum was already on sale for 17% off before Amazon added an on-site coupon for an extra $55 off, taking the price down to just $145. Double discounts like this usually don’t last very long, so don’t hesitate to grab the cordless vacuum while it’s still in stock.

Laresar Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $145 (was $240) at Amazon

Not only is the cordless design convenient for cleaning carpets and hard floors, but it also doubles as a handheld vacuum cleaner that comes with interchangeable attachments. These accessories make it easy to clean hard-to-reach areas like baseboards, ceilings, vehicles, and furniture. The motor features an LED touchscreen so you can adjust settings easily and check its battery life. This vacuum runs for up to 50 minutes on a single charge, and it comes with a wall-mounted docking station for easy storage.

To get the best cleaning experience for a variety of surfaces, choose between three modes (eco, standard, and boost). This machine uses powerful suction combined with a brush roller to pick up dirt, dust, hair, debris, and even the smallest of particles. If, for some reason, the brush becomes clogged, you’ll be alerted through the LED screen at the top.

One of the best parts about a modern vacuum like this is that, even though it’s compact and lightweight, it still has a large dust cup that holds a good amount of debris. It can be emptied at the touch of a button, too, which means you don’t even have to get your hands dirty.

It shouldn’t be a surprise that this vacuum has thousands of five-star ratings, and hundreds of people even compared it to a Dyson, saying they “love” it and calling it a “ great alternative ” for a much more affordable price.

“I am so glad I decided to take a chance on this vacuum instead of spending $450+ on a Dyson,” one shopper wrote . “I’ve had this vacuum for about six weeks now and I absolutely love it; it’s light-weight and easy to maneuver, the battery has a very decent charge, the light on the vacuum head makes it super easy to see what needs to be vacuumed, and it picks up my super long hair and my dog’s hair like a dream.”

Anyone who is in the market for a new vacuum cleaner should grab the Laresar Cordless Vacuum while it’s nearly $100 off in this limited-time, after Labor Day Amazon sale.

