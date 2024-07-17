The bed pillows shoppers call 'as soft as a cloud' are on sale for only $9 apiece this Prime Day

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If your bedding and pillows are looking even more tired than you are, now’s the perfect time to swap them out: Amazon Prime Day 2024 has a great deal on everything from bestselling sheets to duvet covers and even internet-famous pillows. But one of the best deals is on Lane Linen's Gusseted Soft Bed Pillow Set , and with discounts of up to 30% off, there's no reason to go another night with a subpar sleeping setup.

These pillows are discounted in three sizes. The two-pack of standard-size pillows is on sale for $18, an 18% discount on its normal price of $22, but it also comes in a four-pack that's just $30 for Prime Day. You can also opt for the queen-size set , which is on sale for $20 — a 30% discount on its normal price of $29. They are among the top-10 bestselling bed pillows on Amazon , and they’ve earned over 2,100 five-star ratings from satisfied shoppers (or in this case, satisfied sleepers).

Lane Linen Gusseted Soft Bed Pillows, From $18 (was $22) on Amazon

The Lane Linen Gusseted Soft Bed Pillows are tailor-made for side sleepers. Each pillow is constructed with a gusset (a strip of fabric sewn between the top and bottom of the pillow), which gives the pillow more loft and helps it better support your neck and head when lying on your side. The pillows are also made with a poly-modal fabric cover that offers great durability and breathes well, so you stay cool and comfortable as you snooze. Inside, the pillows are filled with a down-alternative fiber for a super soft yet supportive feel.

Reviewers love these pillows, with many commenting on their cool feel and one person claiming they're "as soft as a cloud."

"We are always on the lookout for a comfortable, supportive, standard pillow that isn’t too expensive," a shopper said. "These pillows are soft yet supportive, keep us cool while sleeping, and don’t require that middle of the night adjustment of fluffing or pounding."

“I bought two sets of the gray queen-size pillows, and I can't sleep without them now,” another shopper wrote. “They are extremely comfortable and they keep their fluffiness.”