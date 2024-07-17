The bed pillows shoppers call 'as soft as a cloud' are on sale for only $9 apiece this Prime Day

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
If your bedding and pillows are looking even more tired than you are, now’s the perfect time to swap them out: Amazon Prime Day 2024 has a great deal on everything from bestselling sheets to duvet covers and even internet-famous pillows. But one of the best deals is on
These pillows are discounted in three sizes. The two-pack of standard-size pillows is on sale for $18, an 18% discount on its normal price of $22, but it also comes in
Lane Linen Gusseted Soft Bed Pillows, From $18 (was $22) on
Amazon
The Lane Linen Gusseted Soft Bed Pillows are tailor-made for side sleepers. Each pillow is constructed with a gusset (a strip of fabric sewn between the top and bottom of the pillow), which gives the pillow more loft and helps it better support your neck and head when lying on your side. The pillows are also made with a poly-modal fabric cover that offers great durability and breathes well, so you stay cool and comfortable as you snooze. Inside, the pillows are filled with a down-alternative fiber for a super soft yet supportive feel.
Reviewers love these pillows, with many commenting on their cool feel and
"We are always on the lookout for a comfortable, supportive, standard pillow that isn’t too expensive,"
“I bought two sets of the gray queen-size pillows, and I can't sleep without them now,”
Soft, supportive, cool, and comfortable, the
Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.