Walmart is selling a $150 collapsible carry-on suitcase for only $43, and shoppers say it's 'superior quality'

It's available in five stylish colors.

Sundry Photography/Getty Images

Anyone living in a small space or with limited storage knows that suitcases can take up a lot of room when you're not using them, which can become an issue for frequent travelers. Instead of trying to stuff your belongings into a backpack or other softside luggage, take a look at the Landisun Collapsible Carry-On that's over $100 off at Walmart right now.

This 20-inch suitcase offers the best of both worlds with its compact, collapsible design and hardside exterior. It can easily be stowed away in a closet without taking up the entire space and protects your valuables from breaking during transit thanks to its water-, impact-, and scratch-resistant outer shell. You can shop the suitcase in five colors at the same discounted rate, but hurry, popular shades are bound to sell out soon. 

Landisun Collapsible Carry-on Luggage, $43 (was $150) at Walmart

The Landisun Collapsible Carry-on Luggage is on sale right now at Walmart

It collapses down from 9 inches to only 6 inches thick and weighs less than 7 pounds, which means it can easily slide underneath a bed as an easy and convenient storage solution. When you're gearing up for your next trip, simply expand the sides and you'll be able to pack several days' worth of clothes and accessories inside. Although it's typically the perfect size for a carry-on, we suggest checking with your airline ahead of your departure to make sure it's a good fit.

We understand that not all luggage is as durable as it might seem, so take it from hundreds of shoppers who have given this bag a five-star rating. One shopper described it as "superior quality" and added, "I am able to accommodate all of my necessities, as well as three days' worth of business and casual attire without the need to expand the space."

Shoppers can score this $150 bag for only $43 during a surprise Walmart flash deal that likely won't last long. Add the Landisun Collapsible Carry-On to your cart at this shockingly low price while you still can. 

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

