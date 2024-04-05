Skip to main content
Amazon's no. 1 bestselling raised garden bed with 5,000+ perfect ratings is currently on sale for $40 at Amazon
image caption
TOKYO, JAPAN - Amazon delivery package seen in front of a door.

Amazon's no. 1 bestselling raised garden bed with 5,000+ perfect ratings is currently on sale for $40 at Amazon

"It has truly transformed my gardening experience."

LightRocket/Getty Images

"It has truly transformed my gardening experience."

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Spring is the most wonderful time of the year for outdoor enthusiasts and plant people, and it means now is the best time to start planning your garden. Instead of putting forth the time and effort to dig up the earth, make things easier on yourself and opt for the Land Guard Raised Garden Bed that's on sale for only $40.

This two-time no. 1 bestseller is the top pick in Amazon's planter raised beds and the raised garden kits categories. It's made of galvanized steel that's durable enough to last the test of time, even during harsh weather conditions. This type of metal has a protective coating that makes it resistant to corrosion and helps prevent rust, which is why it's such a great choice for gardening. Plus, its raised walls will also help keep out small herbivores like rabbits, especially if you place the garden bed on an elevated surface.

Land Guard Galvanized Raised Garden Bed, $40 (was $53) at Amazon

The Land Guard Galvanized Raised Garden Bed is on sale right now at Amazon

This garden bed in particular measures 4 feet long, 2 feet wide, and 1 foot tall, but it's available in several other sizes at various price points to meet your needs. The brand says they only take five minutes to set up, and some shoppers agree while others recommend having another set of hands to make the process quick and easy.

Over 5,000 shoppers have given it a five-star rating, and more than 8,000 units have sold in the past 30 days as people start planting their first seeds of the season. Several reviews mention that this steel bed makes gardening "much easier," especially when starting one for the first time.

"It has truly transformed my gardening experience," one person wrote. "The 4×2×1ft size is perfect for my backyard, providing ample space for a variety of plants without taking up too much room. The easy assembly process took me just about five minutes, and I was ready to start planting in no time. One standout feature is the open base design, which effectively prevents water accumulation and decay. I highly recommend it to fellow gardening enthusiasts!"

This Amazon deal could end at any moment, so don't hesitate to grab a galvanized raised garden bed for just $40 while you can. 

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

Exclusive Investor Content

3-1-24-Bull Market

⭐Meisler: The Bulls Are Back ...and They Love the VIX?

21. Satellite Navigation

⭐This trade could be out of this world

Alex Karp, chief executive officer of Palantir Technologies Inc., during a Bloomberg Technology television interview during the FoundryCon event in Palo Alto, California, US, on Thursday, March 7, 2024. The conference brings together C-suite executives from across Palantir's current and prospective customers, with a particular focus on the US commercial market. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

⭐Palantir gets top price target boost as Wall Street champions stock

Nancy Pelosi Lead

⭐Grading Nancy Pelosi's latest investments: Should investors follow?

TheStreet Daily Newsletter

Want TheStreet’s best daily

stock and investing news

right in your inbox

every weekday?

Get our free flagship newsletter.

Sign Up Now