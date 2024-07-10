A pair of $180 zero gravity lawn chairs is on sale for only $75 during the Walmart Deals event

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Shopping for outdoor furniture has never been easier, but choosing exactly what type of lawn chair to get can be daunting. While standard Adirondack chairs are a great option for those looking for traditional seating, zero gravity chairs offer a new way to relax in the great outdoors.

For those looking to try out zero gravity lawn chairs for the first time, Walmart has a set of Lacoo Zero Gravity Chairs on sale for only $75 during the Walmart Deals event . That's a whopping $105 off the regular price. This may be the best time all year to buy these, or any, lawn chairs.

The ergonomic benefits of these zero gravity chairs mean that you can sit comfortably for extended periods without concern for stiffness in the back or shoulders. What's more, these well-built chairs have sturdy metal frames with a capacity of 300 pounds. The durable waterproof fabric comes in six colors and includes solid metal grommets that affix firmly to the frame.

Lacoo 2-Pack Patio Zero Gravity Chairs, $75 (was $180) at Walmart

When not in use, the chairs fold up small enough to be stored in a car trunk or closet. This makes them just as useful for a day at the beach as they are for a backyard barbecue. They can be adjusted up to 170 degrees for comfortable seating in various positions, which makes them far more versatile than most standard lawn chairs.

These zero gravity chairs have over 1,500 five-star ratings, and one shopper claims "I have probably used them every day since they arrived." Another reviewer called the chairs "just what we were looking for."

Each chair includes a small tray with cup holders and space for storage, making them even more useful. They're also easy to clean with soap and water and are durable enough to withstand the elements. This set of two zero gravity chairs comes with free five-day shipping from Walmart and arrives fully assembled, which means you and a friend could be lounging in the sun even sooner than you think.