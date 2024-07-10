Skip to main content
A pair of $180 zero gravity lawn chairs is on sale for only $75 during the Walmart Deals event
image caption
Bellingham, Massachusetts, USA

A pair of $180 zero gravity lawn chairs is on sale for only $75 during the Walmart Deals event

They're backed by over 1,500 five-star ratings.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

KenWiedemann/Getty Images

They're backed by over 1,500 five-star ratings.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Shopping for outdoor furniture has never been easier, but choosing exactly what type of lawn chair to get can be daunting. While standard Adirondack chairs are a great option for those looking for traditional seating, zero gravity chairs offer a new way to relax in the great outdoors.

For those looking to try out zero gravity lawn chairs for the first time, Walmart has a set of Lacoo Zero Gravity Chairs on sale for only $75 during the Walmart Deals event. That's a whopping $105 off the regular price. This may be the best time all year to buy these, or any, lawn chairs.

The ergonomic benefits of these zero gravity chairs mean that you can sit comfortably for extended periods without concern for stiffness in the back or shoulders. What's more, these well-built chairs have sturdy metal frames with a capacity of 300 pounds. The durable waterproof fabric comes in six colors and includes solid metal grommets that affix firmly to the frame.

Lacoo 2-Pack Patio Zero Gravity Chairs, $75 (was $180) at Walmart

The Lacoo 2-Pack Patio Zero Gravity Chairs are on sale right now at Walmart

When not in use, the chairs fold up small enough to be stored in a car trunk or closet. This makes them just as useful for a day at the beach as they are for a backyard barbecue. They can be adjusted up to 170 degrees for comfortable seating in various positions, which makes them far more versatile than most standard lawn chairs. 

RICHMOND, CALIFORNIA - Shopping carts sit in front of a Walmart store in Richmond, California.

Walmart Plus is now 50% off for a limited time — here's what you need to know before you buy

Read More
RICHMOND, CALIFORNIA - Shopping carts sit in front of a Walmart store in Richmond, California.

Walmart Plus is now 50% off for a limited time — here's what you need to know before you buy

Read More

These zero gravity chairs have over 1,500 five-star ratings, and one shopper claims "I have probably used them every day since they arrived." Another reviewer called the chairs "just what we were looking for."

Each chair includes a small tray with cup holders and space for storage, making them even more useful. They're also easy to clean with soap and water and are durable enough to withstand the elements. This set of two zero gravity chairs comes with free five-day shipping from Walmart and arrives fully assembled, which means you and a friend could be lounging in the sun even sooner than you think.

At $75, the two-pack of Lacoo Patio Zero Gravity Chairs is too good of a deal to ignore. Get them during the Walmart Deals event while you still can.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

Tags
terms:
SavingsWalmartPatio & GardenCamping

Exclusive Investor Content

1-22-25-Live Quarterly Meeting-tsp_1428_qtr-mtg_th

⭐TheStreet Pro's Live Quarterly Meeting: Investment Resolutions for 2025

Taylor Swift is seen with fans during a concert at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.

⭐Meisler: They're scooping up calls like sale priced Taylor Swift tickets

Market Recon

⭐Giving Tuesday

US President Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room flanked by Masayoshi Son (2L), Chairman and CEO of SoftBank Group Corp, Larry Ellison (2R), Executive Charmain Oracle and Sam Altman (R), CEO of Open AI at the White House on January 21, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

⭐Trump's Stargate AI investment plans are offsetting concerns about tariffs

TheStreet Daily Newsletter

Want TheStreet’s best daily

stock and investing news

right in your inbox

every weekday?

Get our free flagship newsletter.

Sign Up Now