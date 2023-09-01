As summer’s end nears, we’re all looking for ways to extend the time we have to spend outside — and Amazon's Labor Day sales are the best opportunity to equip yourself with what you'll need to do so for less. With temps getting cooler, you may not want to head out to the beach, but with the right outdoor furniture, you can enjoy your backyard or patio well into fall. Right now, Amazon is giving you the chance to grab its bestselling patio sofa set on sale for Labor Day 2023.

This furniture deal is one not to miss as you can take $164 off the list price and grab the Devoko all-weather sectional sofa set for just $275 .

Devoko 5 Pieces All-Weather Outdoor Patio Furniture Set, $275 (was $439) at Amazon

This outdoor furniture arrangement is particularly versatile, not just because of the neutral beige color and easy-to-match rattan, but also because you can separate the couch to change up your seating options for different placements, occasions, and number of guests. The sofa comes as three pieces, two bookend-squares with armrests and one middle without, and with an ottoman and glass-covered coffee table. With almost 4,000 perfect ratings, it’s definitely a popular pick, and Amazon reviewers say it’s “great for the price” and easy to assemble.

“This is our third summer using our Devoko 5 Pieces Patio Outdoor Furniture Set , and we just love it,” one shopper said. “Overall, a very good purchase. And as [the pieces] are not heavy at all, we store them in our basement for the winter, and we always cover it when rain is in the forecast.”

Of course, everyone’s outdoor space is different, so if this sectional sofa isn’t exactly what fits yours, Amazon has several incredible markdowns on outdoor furniture ahead of Labor Day weekend.

9 More Amazon Labor Day Sales on Outdoor Furniture to Shop ASAP

This popular four-piece rattan set is 44% off right now at just $117 total, making each piece $29.25. That’s pretty cheap for a patio furniture set five-star reviewers call “very beautiful and sturdy.”

FDW 4-Piece Patio Furniture Set, $111 (was $200) at Amazon

Shop more Amazon Labor Day sales on outdoor furniture below to make sure you’re fully equipped for cozy fall evenings. Whether for your backyard, patio, or front porch, these pieces will help you make the most of the time we have left to relax outside in the fresh air. Make sure to click over to Amazon to see all your color options, too.

Best Choice Products 4-Piece Outdoor Wicker Patio Conversation Furniture Set, $250 (was $320) at Amazon

Best Choice Products 7-Piece Modular Outdoor Sectional Wicker Patio Furniture Conversation Sofa Set, $700 (was $900) at Amazon

Amazon Basics Outdoor All Weather Rope Club Chair with Steel Frame, $182 (was $210) at Amazon

Devoko Outdoor Patio Loveseat Modern Rattan with Cushions & Built-in Coffee Table, $86 (was $110) at Amazon