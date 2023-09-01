You can get a new bed for just $294 in the 10 best Labor Day mattress sales of 2023

Did you know you’re supposed to swap your mattress every six to eight years with regular rotations in between? Doing so ensures your bed is always supportive, clean, and comfortable for a better night’s sleep. The good news is that Labor Day sales are already in full swing, which means now is a great time to purchase a new mattress while hundreds of options are significantly marked down. Brands like Purple, Nectar, Casper, and Tempur-Pedic are offering up to $500 off a queen mattress, with prices as low as $294.

All of the mattresses on this list come delivered in a compact box and don’t require professionals to set it up. You’ll likely need a second person to help you move it inside, but once the box is in its desired room, all you have to do is open the packaging and allow at least 24 hours for the mattress to fully expand. Some beds take longer to decompress than others, but it’ll be worth the wait once you’re reaping the benefits of your new mattress.

These Labor Day mattress sales won’t last much longer, so we suggest making your selections sooner rather than later. After all, it’s not every day quality bedding is up to 50% off.

Parachute Queen Eco Comfort Mattress, $2,039 (was $2,399) at Parachute

A Parachute mattress is unlike any other because of its uniquely constructed design that offers firm support in the middle and plush cushion around the sides. This ensures your body is getting the most support under your back and legs while providing additional comfort for your head and feet. It helps relieve pressure points and promote healthy alignment for long-term benefits. The fact that this queen mattress is on sale for just $2,039 had us doing a double-take.

Casper Sleep Original Hybrid Queen Mattress, $1,196 (was $1,495) at Amazon

You can never go wrong with a Casper mattress, especially when the original hybrid is nearly $300 off. It’s backed by hundreds of Amazon shoppers who have given it a perfect rating along with 2,000 five-star reviews on the Casper site . This bed combines the support of innersprings with the comfort of memory foam to create a mattress that’s long-lasting and helps relieve muscle tension. Not only is it soft to the touch, but it also provides lots of airflow, which is ideal for hot sleepers.

The Nectar Premiere Queen Mattress, $999 (was $1,499) at Nectar

The Nectar Premiere Mattress has a 13-inch profile that’s made up of five layers that each play a part in making it one of the best memory foam mattresses on the market. Its base has a shift-resistant cover that’s topped with a 7-inch stability layer. On top of that is a transition layer and 3-inches of therapeutic gel memory foam that offers cooling comfort. The final layer is a soft, breathable cover that helps regulate body temperature and prevent night sweats. Over Labor Day weekend you can score a queen mattress for under $1,000, which means you’ll save a whopping $500. Hurry, a deal like this won’t last long.