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Amazon is selling a ‘rich and vibrant’ 27-inch monitor for under $100

“The display is clean, clear, and beautiful.”

By Liz Sheldon
Commerce Writer, TheStreet
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Amazon packages are on a conveyor belt in the DHL parcel centre.

Amazon packages are on a conveyor belt in the DHL parcel centre.

Photo by picture alliance on Getty Images

Why we love this deal

If you work from home, love to game, or are studying your way through college, having the right setup can enhance your experience. Whether you need multiple screens for easy access to spreadsheets and articles, want to upgrade your old monitor, or are just looking for a budget-friendly setup for your new computer, we’ve found a great option for you for under $100.

The KTC 27-Inch QHD Computer Monitor offers bright colors with color-calibration technology for vivid games, a crystal-clear picture for movies and shows, and protects your eyes from blue light for those long nights of homework. It can even be wall-mounted to fit smaller rooms like your dorm or office. This monitor offers dependable quality for whatever you are using it for, all for just $98.

KTC 27-Inch QHD Computer Monitor, $98 (was $115) at Amazon

The KTC 27-Inch QHD Computer Monitor is on sale now at Amazon.
Courtesy of Amazon
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Why do shoppers love it?

With the 100-hertz display, this monitor offers high-quality picture detail in any instance, allowing you to more easily see enemies sneaking around while playing your favorite online game, or offering more clarity for long days at work to help reduce eye strain. It has a 100% High Color Gamut, covering the entire range of colors and offering 123% sRGB (Standard Red Green Blue) color coverage. This offers true-to-life, vivid colors that also feature color calibration technology.

This monitor supports FreeSync and G-Sync, which match the Graphics Processing Unit’s frame rate to the monitor’s 1-millisecond refresh rate, making the picture smoother than ever. It eliminates screen stuttering, and the mix of both the FreeSync and G-Sync technologies offers a more consistent and broader GPU compatibility. The anti-blue light screen reduces eye strain during extended bouts of use, so you can play or work for longer without worrying about eye fatigue or compromising on visual quality. The monitor is equipped with two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort, one earphone jack, and direct current ports, so you can seamlessly connect to your devices.


Details to know

  • Sizes: This 27-inch monitor is great for gaming, school, or work. 
  • Color: This monitor offers 100% High Color Gamut and 123% sRGB for vivid colors. 
  • Features: It has anti-blue light technology to help prevent eye strain for extended periods of use. 

One reviewer said, “It’s a super fast monitor. The colors are rich, vibrant, and pretty accurate.” Another person said, “Great price, good monitor, it’s worth every dime. The specs are equal to and better than all others in this price range, and the display is clean, clear, and beautiful.”

Shop more deals

The  KTC 27-Inch QHD Computer Monitor is great for work, school, gaming, watching TV, and more. It offers beautiful colors, a quick refresh rate, an easy setup, and options to mount it on the wall for smaller spaces. The 100-hertz refresh rate prevents any stuttering during gaming or movies, and the anti-blue light technology allows you to game, work, and watch for long periods of time. Shoppers can get this monitor for under $100 at Amazon right now. 

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About the author

Liz Sheldon

Commerce Writer, TheStreet

Liz Sheldon is a commerce writer for TheStreet's shopping section with experience covering home and garden, furniture, fashion, personal tech, and wellness. Previously, she held positions as a writer at Clark Howard and The Front Marketing, developing shopping and social media content.

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