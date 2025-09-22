Amazon is selling a $120 self-inflating air mattress for $70, that's 'comfortable, durable, and easy to use'

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Why we love this deal

Everything about conventional air mattresses makes anyone yell “hard pass.” They’re cumbersome, uncomfortable, a pain to inflate, and perhaps most of all, usually deflate by the time morning rolls around. This air mattress is an outlier on all counts and is well worth the investment.

The $120 Knzzo Full Size Air Mattress with Built-in Pump is on sale at Amazon for only $70, and it’s an excellent addition to your guest room or camping kit. Shoppers love it, calling it “comfortable, durable, and easy to use.”

Knzzo Full Size Air Mattress, $70 (was $120) at Amazon

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Why do shoppers love it?

All the annoyances that typically come with traditional air mattresses are not featured in this impressive offering. For one, you won’t need to pack along a pump — or worse — blow out a lung inflating it. Simply plug the mattress in, and it inflates itself in as little as three minutes. However, some shoppers say that the mattress occasionally inflates in as little as two minutes.

Either way, you won’t be waiting long anytime bedtime or a hankering for an afternoon siesta rolls around. It also deflates as quickly as it inflates and folds up for easy storage in a space-saving bag. When it’s in its bag, it tucks away in any closet or under a bed, but it could easily tuck away into a car’s trunk, so you never forget it when you go out camping.

Of course, no mattress, no matter how convenient, is worth investing in if it isn’t comfortable enough to sleep on. This one couldn’t be cozier because of the 28-air-chamber support system, which cradles your body whether you sleep on your back, stomach, or sides. The mattress top is lined in a skin-friendly fabric that resists scratches and wear and is even waterproof, making it perfect for outdoor fun.

Shoppers love the mattress topper, with some going so far as to say that it doesn’t require an additional sheet cover to be comfortable. Many enjoyed sleeping directly on the mattress itself. It even supports up to 660 pounds, and while it’s built to accommodate up to two sleepers, it may accommodate even more.

Details to know

Dimensions: 75 inches long by 54 inches wide by 18 inches high when fully inflated.

75 inches long by 54 inches wide by 18 inches high when fully inflated. Max weight capacity: 660 pounds.

660 pounds. Materials: Polyvinyl chloride.

“The bed is leakproof; we had three adults on it at one point, and it held us with no issue. I thought for sure it would burst,” one shopper said. “Just unfold it, plug it in, and three minutes later, you’re sleeping.”

Shop more deals

The Knzzo Full Size Air Mattress with Built-In Pump retails for $120, but you can shop it at Amazon for only $70 for a limited time.