Walmart is selling a 'perfect' $160 corner desk for only $68, but not for much longer

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

While working from your bed or couch may have seemed novel in 2020, it has since lost its charm as we realized that wasn't so conducive to a successful workday. Now it's walking treadmills, cross-legged chairs, standing desks, and, who would have guessed it, just normal desks that shoppers are after.

Since an office is usually one of the smaller rooms in a home, it’s paramount that you maximize your space. One of the best ways to do this is with an L-shaped desk, and we found one at Walmart that seems like too good a deal to pass up.

KKL L-Shaped Desk, $68 (was $160) at Walmart

This particular desk can be used in a left or right corner, and can even be combined with a second desk for a U-shaped option. (Revolutionary!) It has a monitor stand that helps extend the space and give you somewhere to store your keyboard when not in use. It also has a hook and side pocket for storing papers, headphones, or other small essentials.

The desk has a sturdy steel frame that is expertly designed to only have inside legs on the ends, which allows you to pivot from side to side easily without running into metal. “I wasn't 100% sure on how the quality of the desk would be given the price point,” wrote one customer. “However, this thing is SOLID. Perfect size for my needs, and is exactly as shown.”

While the black is the most affordable price available, the desk also comes in three other colors: carbon fiber with LED lights, gray oak, and white, all of which are also on sale for slightly higher prices.

Here's some good news too: It's reportedly not a pain to put together either. “It was easy to assemble,” wrote another customer. “I always look for how sturdy something is and this desk is sturdy without the extra weight! The feature I love the most about this desk is the shelf. I am not a gamer, but this desk is in my office so that little top shelf serves as an area for my pen basket, sticky notes and encouraging decor.”