A KitchenAid Stand Mixer with 15,000+ perfect ratings is at its lowest price in years — now $160 off

Whether you're new to cooking and baking or considering yourself a seasoned pro, everyone can benefit from small kitchen appliances to make any recipe quick and easy. One machine everyone should have on their wishlist is a mixer.
Luckily, this
There are 21 other shades to choose from at various price points, but you really can't go wrong with a neutral tone since it'll match any kitchen aesthetic. Plus, it's how the mixer operates that matters most, and over 15,000 shoppers swear by its quality.
KitchenAid Artisan Series Stand Mixer, $300 (was $460) at
Amazon
This particular model comes with a coated flat beater, a coated dough hook, a six-wire whip, and a pouring shield, making it incredibly versatile. It also has a 5-quart stainless steel mixing bowl that offers enough space to make enough dough for up to nine dozen cookies or four loaves of bread at one time. Thanks to its tilt-head design you can access the bowl at any time to add ingredients or do a quick taste test.
To ensure every ingredient is thoroughly incorporated, this machine provides 59 touchpoints per rotation around the entire bowl and can select your desired speed. Not only do these features save you time and effort, but they also take the guesswork out of mixing ingredients by hand. You'll no longer be left wondering if everything is fully mixed or not.
More than 6,000 people have left rave reviews about this mixer and it also happens to be the
"Eleven years and eight months later, mine is still going strong,"
The fact that this
