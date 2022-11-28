Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite Is Only $95 For Cyber Monday

Love reading or looking for the perfect gift for someone who does? Well, Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite is seeing a solid discount this Cyber Monday.

And unlike a tablet or phone, a Kindle is designed for reading and reading only with features built-around that. The Kindle Paperwhite with 8GB of storage and a lockscreen with ads is $45 off at just $94.99.

As the name suggests, the Kindle Paperwhite is an ultra-portable option that can really be brought anywhere. It’s just 8.1-millimeters thick and weighs in at just 205-grams. The design here is sealed and rated with waterproofing up to the IPX8 standard. Meaning it could survive a dip in the pool or bath.

The Paperwhite features a 6.8-inch sharp e-ink display with a 300-pixels-per-inch (PPI) resolution. This way text looks crisp for those long reading sessions. And you can use the Kindle Paperwhite at night or in bed as it features a front light made from 17 LEDs for easy reading in dimmer conditions. It can even produce a warmer light, which you can control on the device.

There are also no buttons to turn the page, but instead it’s a touchscreen. So you can swipe or tap the sides to turn the pages. And since this is a Kindle, you have access to a range of books to pick from Amazon. Titles like Of Mice And Men by John Steinbeck, Born to Run by Bruce Springsteen, and The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald sit alongside thousands of other books, both new and old.

Those coming from an older Kindle, will notice that the overall e-reader is more responsive and that the battery last longer. Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report says it can last for up to 10-weeks and you’ll recharge the Paperwhite via a USB-C port.

Our pick for the Kindle Paperwhite, would be to spend $5 more and get the 16GB edition, it’s just $99.99 this Cyber Monday. And if you’re after more storage and some other advanced features, the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition deserves a look.

At $35 more, with its discounted $129.99 starting price, the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition brings four things to the table. For starters, it’s an ad free device so there isn’t even an option for lock screen ads. It also features 32GB of storage and the front light will auto adjust based on your conditions. Lastly, in addition to charging via a USB-C port the Signature Edition features wireless charging.

Right now for Cyber Monday, the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is $60 off at $129.99.

