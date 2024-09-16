Walmart is selling a $66 electric spin scrubber for only $27, and shoppers say it makes cleaning 'more enjoyable'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Every home needs a good deep clean once in a while, and instead of taking up an entire day to get the job done, follow suit with tons of other shoppers and invest in new cleaning tools. These days you can rely on a mopping robot vacuum to clean your floors, but what about something to scrub your bathtub and countertops?

That's where the Kidsjoy Electric Spin Scrubber comes in handy, and it just so happens to be on major sale at Walmart. Right now, you can score the bestselling gadget for only $27 instead of $66, which is the lowest price we've ever seen for a spin scrubber of this quality. It comes with nine interchangeable brush heads, a storage bag, and a charging port to ensure you are equipped with everything you need right off the bat. Order now, and it will arrive in as little as three days and be eligible for free shipping with a Walmart Plus membership .

Kidsjoy Electric Spin Scrubber, $27 (was $66) at Walmart

This spin scrubber is ideal for cleaning all types of surfaces including bathtubs, sinks, countertops, hard floors, windows, mirrors, and more. All you have to do is attach the proper brush head and choose between two speeds to start removing stubborn stains and stuck-on grime with ease. It also features an extendable handle that's great for cleaning hard-to-reach areas, ceilings, and baseboards without having to bend over for a long period of time.

If you're skeptical because of the low price, take the words of more than 200 shoppers who swear by this spin scrubber and have given it five stars for its performance. People call it a "helpful tool" and say it "saves so much time and energy."

"I just used it to clean my shower and OMG it made the process so much more enjoyable and took no time at all," one reviewer wrote. "It has so much power. It comes with so many attachments and I can't wait to explore them all. Ok, I got to go find something to clean with this thing!! Buy it today, you shouldn't be disappointed."