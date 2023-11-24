The tiny Keurig with 72,000 perfect ratings shoppers call 'the BEST coffee brewer' is just $50 for Black Friday

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
While Amazon’s been offering early Black Friday discounts for about a week now, that isn’t stopping the online giant from releasing even more deals now that it’s Nov. 24. With the shopping holiday officially here, coffee lovers and aficionados are in for a real treat.
Rather than waking up earlier to run out to Starbucks or Dunkin’, you can brew a cup at home for an incredible price. Keurig’s ultra-compact
We’re sharing our favorite models that are discounted ahead, but you can see all the Keurigs discounted for Black Friday 2023 on Amazon here.
Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker, $50 (was $100) at
Amazon
As the name suggests, the K-Mini is a downright tiny coffee maker that is perfect if you don’t have much counter space to work with or simply don’t want a massive appliance to be an eyesore. Available at 50% off in
It can brew from a standard K-Cup coffee pod and makes 6- and 12-ounce cups. Between the multiple sizes, sleek design, and simple operation, you can’t beat the K-Mini at just $50. It also boasts over 71,900 five-star ratings and has been purchased over 10,000 times in the past month on Amazon.
One
Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker, $60 (was $90) at
Amazon
If you don’t want to deal with refilling the Keuring each time you want to brew, consider the similarly compact
The K-Express is 33% off at $60, has been purchased 10,000 times in the past month, and has nearly 14,000 perfect ratings on Amazon.
Keurig K-Supreme Coffee Maker, $100 (was $160) at
Amazon
Near the top of Keurig’s family of coffee makers is the
The K-Supreme has over 13,500 five-star ratings on Amazon, with one happy
More Can’t-Miss Black Friday 2023 Deals:
Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.