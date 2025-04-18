Macy’s is selling a ‘spacious’ $340 4-piece luggage set for only $110, and shoppers call it 'super functional'

View post: Amazon is selling hanger hooks for $10 that will double the space in your closet

There’s a lot to look forward to when jetting off for a vacation, but the events leading up to your travels can be hectic. Remembering to pack everything, making it through security in time, and boarding your plane without delay are just a few unfavorable moments. When it comes to the baggage claim, there is a simple way to make things as smooth as possible, and that’s with easily identifiable luggage.

A bright, colorful bag can make all the difference in spotting your suitcase as it comes down the belt. Typically, quality luggage that also boasts a vibrant hue can be an expensive investment, but that’s not the case at Macy’s. Right now, the four-piece $340 Kensie Hillsboro Hardside Luggage Collection is 68% off, so shoppers pay just $110.

Kensie Hillsboro Hardside Luggage Collection, $110 (was $340) at Macy’s

The collection consists of a 25-inch rolling suitcase and a 19.5-inch suitcase, as well as two handy packing cubes. Perfect for travel, the larger suitcase is big enough to use as a checked bag, and the smaller one fits most airlines’ carry-on requirements. The collection comes in 10 aesthetically pleasing colors, including lilac, bright pink, mauve orchid, rich brown, ocean blue, light green, mossy yellow, vibrant purple, sleek black, and retro olive.

The features on the suitcases are those found on higher-end brands. Packing is made easier not only by the two packing cubes, but also by the zippered partition and compression straps found inside the rolling bags. Transportation is made easy with a push-button handle and smooth gliding 360-degree spinning wheels. Plus, the textured outer hardshell with an expandable zipper doesn’t just look good, it’s also tough and durable.

One shopper wrote, “I love this luggage! I have this collection in the mauve orchid, and it is so beautiful! The color stands out at the airport, and they are easy to spot on the carousel. They are extremely durable and the expandable feature allows me to pack more things in them.”

Another reviewer said, “Durable, lightweight, and spacious luggage.”

Those weren’t the only happy customers. Several reviewers mentioned the high quality and fashion-forward design, including one shopper who said, “Very roomy and well designed. I love the color, and it’s super functional.”

Another customer commented, “Sturdy! They have survived seven airport trips so far.”

The Kensie Hillsboro Hardside Luggage Collection won’t be available at the incredible price of $110 for long. Add this stylish travel gear to your cart now to take advantage of the savings.