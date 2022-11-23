Save 50% Sitewide During The Kenneth Cole Black Friday Sale

Kenneth Cole just released its Black Friday deals, and you can now get 50% off sitewide through Nov. 28. Use code BF50 at checkout.

You can shop steep discounts on men and women's fashion, shoes, accessories and luggage all week long.

Our Black Friday Favorites

Price: $54.50, originally $109, 50% off with code BF50

With a roomy toe box, block heel, and slip-on style, this Chelsea boot is a closet standard and classic bestseller.

Price: $69.50, originally $139, 50% off with code BF50

Elevate your everyday footwear with this men's oxford. It features a lace up with elastic for easy on and off, a clean cap toe, and cushioning insoles with shock absorbent gel.

Price: $140, originally $280, 50% off with code BF50

I can't rave enough about the Kenneth Cole suitcase line. I purchased the carry-on expandable suitcase (a close cousin to this exact line), and Kenneth Cole suitcases are smooth gliding, perfectly sized, and easy to tote. I've got my eye on this next step up.

Price: $97.50, originally $195, 50% off with code BF50

It's all in the details. This men's watch comes with a blue accented dial, genuine diamond at the 12 o'clock marker, stainless steel band, and interchangeable brown leather strap.

A little about company

Kenneth Cole is more than just a shoe company. As they claim, "It's great to be known for your shoes, but it's better to be known for your sole."

The company claims it's devoted to sustainable and safe chain management, advocacy for public health, volunteerism, and philanthropy.

So to put their money where their mouth is, they've partnered with ShoppingGives, so every time a purchase is made at KennethCole.com, they donate a percentage to a good cause.

Be sure to shop at KennethCole.com this week, and get 50% off sitewide using BF50 at checkout.

