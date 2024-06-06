Amazon's no. 1 bestselling broom and dustpan set with over 20,000 perfect ratings is on sale for only $19

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
The more time you spend outside, the more dirt you'll likely track into the house. Instead of breaking out the full-size vacuum every time you need to clean your hard floors, make the task quick and easy by using a good old-fashioned broom.
If you don't already have one or are in need of an upgrade, you're in luck because the
"This is the best broom I’ve bought in a long time,"
Kelamayi Broom and Dustpan Set, $19 (was $39) at
Amazon
This broom uses four rows of bristles made from recycled bottles to clean floors as quickly and efficiently as possible. It also has an extendable handle that ranges from 40 inches up to 51 inches long, making it accommodating for practically anyone. The broom and dustpan clip together and stand upright for easy storage.
More than 20,000 sets have sold in the past 30 days and
"I never expected to write a glowing review for a broom and dustpan, but this thing is the best I've ever used,"
Follow suit with thousands of other shoppers and ditch your ordinary broom for this innovative
Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.