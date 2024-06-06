Amazon's no. 1 bestselling broom and dustpan set with over 20,000 perfect ratings is on sale for only $19

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The more time you spend outside, the more dirt you'll likely track into the house. Instead of breaking out the full-size vacuum every time you need to clean your hard floors, make the task quick and easy by using a good old-fashioned broom.

If you don't already have one or are in need of an upgrade, you're in luck because the Kelamayi Broom and Dustpan Set is currently 51% off at Amazon, bringing the price down to only $19. It's the no. 1 bestselling option on the site and has racked up more than 20,000 perfect ratings from shoppers who love its convenient design. What sets it apart from others is that you don't have to bend over to sweep debris into the pan, and it features rubber bristles that ensure nothing remains stuck to the broom.

"This is the best broom I’ve bought in a long time," one shopper said . "We have five dogs, so lots of hair, and this thing gets it all and cleans off the bristles so easily! Super easy to use and then dump without bending over and trying to get everything."

Kelamayi Broom and Dustpan Set, $19 (was $39) at Amazon

This broom uses four rows of bristles made from recycled bottles to clean floors as quickly and efficiently as possible. It also has an extendable handle that ranges from 40 inches up to 51 inches long, making it accommodating for practically anyone. The broom and dustpan clip together and stand upright for easy storage.

More than 20,000 sets have sold in the past 30 days and one reviewer went as far as to say that it "seriously makes sweeping fun." They added, "Honestly, I wish I had one of these my whole life. I would have swept a lot more up to now. I am not even kidding."

"I never expected to write a glowing review for a broom and dustpan, but this thing is the best I've ever used," another person wrote . "The bristles are strong and well organized, so it sweeps very effectively. The dustpan has a very clever rubber lip, so even the fine dust on my tiles outdoors can be swept easily. It's really a great idea, and the price is superb. We ended up buying more right away."