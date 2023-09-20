Tens of Thousands of Amazon shoppers are eyeing this electric spin scrubber that’s on sale for just $40

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

As the seasons change and you’re replacing summer decor with fall-themed items, you might also be thinking it’s time for a deep clean. Of course, we’ve all heard of spring cleaning, but realistically, it should be done more than once a year. If you’re in the market for affordable tools to make the process quick and easy, we’ve got you covered.

The Keimi Electric Spin Scrubber is on sale at Amazon for just $40, and it has been so popular, over 10,000 people have purchased it in the past 30 days, while over 70,000 people have viewed the item. Needless to say, there’s no telling how long it’ll stay in stock and who else might already have it in their Amazon cart, so don’t hesitate to grab one for yourself. Since it’s cordless and comes with eight interchangeable attachments for various jobs, you can use it for practically anything, whether you’re scrubbing windows, baseboards, bathtubs, or floors. Plus, it’s waterproof.

Keimi Electric Spin Scrubber, $40 (was $50) at Amazon

What truly sets this scrubber apart from ordinary cleaning products like sponges and mops is that it does all the dirty work for you without you needing to exert much effort. It uses a powerful motor that offers three spin speeds to remove old, stubborn stains you might have thought were impossible to get rid of. The extendable handle allows you to clean hard-to-reach areas without having to bend over or stand on top of furniture, too. It also works as a handheld scrubber for smaller jobs, like cleaning sinks and countertops.

“This scrub brush is seriously one of the BEST! I use mine every day,” wrote one reviewer. “The different attachments it comes with are perfect for everyday use. I clean my oven after every use, my bathtub and whole bathroom, around the kitchen, bedrooms, all rooms and floors, for dusting with its extendable handle… I have used it on and in my truck even. We have even used it on our 5-burner flat-top grill!”

With up to 90 minutes of continuous runtime, you can make your entire home sparkle in just one go, and it only takes three hours to fully charge again using the provided USB-C charging port. You can see battery life and speed settings on the built-in digital screen, and this upgraded model even has a voice broadcast function so you won’t miss an update.

While it’s on sale for just $40, there’s no reason not to add the Keimi Spin Scrubber to your cleaning closet. It’ll likely save you a lot of time and money on other cleaning products, like disposable wipes, in the long run.

