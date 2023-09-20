Tens of Thousands of Amazon shoppers are eyeing this electric spin scrubber that’s on sale for just $40

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
As the seasons change and you’re replacing summer decor with fall-themed items, you might also be thinking it’s time for a deep clean. Of course, we’ve all heard of spring cleaning, but realistically, it should be done more than once a year. If you’re in the market for affordable tools to make the process quick and easy, we’ve got you covered.
The
Keimi Electric Spin Scrubber, $40 (was $50) at
Amazon
What truly sets this scrubber apart from ordinary cleaning products like sponges and mops is that it does all the dirty work for you without you needing to exert much effort. It uses a powerful motor that offers three spin speeds to remove old, stubborn stains you might have thought were impossible to get rid of. The extendable handle allows you to clean hard-to-reach areas without having to bend over or stand on top of furniture, too. It also works as a handheld scrubber for smaller jobs, like cleaning sinks and countertops.
With up to 90 minutes of continuous runtime, you can make your entire home sparkle in just one go, and it only takes three hours to fully charge again using the provided USB-C charging port. You can see battery life and speed settings on the built-in digital screen, and this upgraded model even has a voice broadcast function so you won’t miss an update.
Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.
