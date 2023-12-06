Thousands are buying Amazon's bestselling towel warmer while it's majorly marked down before the holidays

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
It’s probably safe to say that most people dread stepping out of a warm shower only to be hit with cold air. If you’ve ever wished you could have a warm towel readily available to wrap yourself in as if you were at a spa, you’re in luck. Amazon’s bestselling towel warmer is currently $44 off and makes the perfect gift for anyone in your life, including yourself.
Order now, and the
Keenray Towel Warmer, $107 (was $151) at
Amazon
Unlike other warmers, this one heats up in one minute or less and reaches its peak temperature in just six minutes. It has a one-button control, making it a user-friendly machine for adults of any age to enjoy. All you have to do is place your towels or linens inside, press the power button, and they will be warm and ready to use within minutes. There is also a built-in fragrance holder with an included scent disc that makes everything smell fresh and clean.
We suggest placing towels in the bucket before your shower to ensure they’re nice and toasty when you get out. It’ll automatically shut itself off after 60 minutes of continuous use, as an added safety feature.
The machine is compact and relatively lightweight at only 11.3-lbs, so you can easily move it from one room to another. Remember that it should not be handled while the hot surface indicator light is on, and it is not intended to dry wet items.
Considering 10,000+ shoppers have purchased this towel warmer in the past 30 days, we’re not shocked that is has more than 2,800 five-star ratings. Many people claim that it’s a “game-changer” for any bathroom and go on to say they use it “all the time” now that they have one.
“[It] makes me feel like I'm at the spa after every shower,”
As tons of reviewers state, the
Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.