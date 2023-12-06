Thousands are buying Amazon's bestselling towel warmer while it's majorly marked down before the holidays

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It’s probably safe to say that most people dread stepping out of a warm shower only to be hit with cold air. If you’ve ever wished you could have a warm towel readily available to wrap yourself in as if you were at a spa, you’re in luck. Amazon’s bestselling towel warmer is currently $44 off and makes the perfect gift for anyone in your life, including yourself.

Order now, and the Keenray Towel Warmer will arrive just in time for Christmas and in as little as two days with a Prime membership. Many reviewers refer to it as the “perfect gift,” whether it’s for the holidays, a wedding, or a housewarming party, and better yet, it costs just a little over $100 with the discount instead of $151. The bucket holds up to 20L, equivalent to two oversized 40- x 70-inch bath towels, and is incredibly versatile. It even works for warming other linens like bathrobes, pillowcases, small bed sheets, throw blankets, or even pieces of clothing like socks and sweatshirts.

Keenray Towel Warmer, $107 (was $151) at Amazon

Unlike other warmers, this one heats up in one minute or less and reaches its peak temperature in just six minutes. It has a one-button control, making it a user-friendly machine for adults of any age to enjoy. All you have to do is place your towels or linens inside, press the power button, and they will be warm and ready to use within minutes. There is also a built-in fragrance holder with an included scent disc that makes everything smell fresh and clean. Refills are sold in 12-packs separate from the warmer and would be a great addition to the gift.

We suggest placing towels in the bucket before your shower to ensure they’re nice and toasty when you get out. It’ll automatically shut itself off after 60 minutes of continuous use, as an added safety feature.

The machine is compact and relatively lightweight at only 11.3-lbs, so you can easily move it from one room to another. Remember that it should not be handled while the hot surface indicator light is on, and it is not intended to dry wet items.

Considering 10,000+ shoppers have purchased this towel warmer in the past 30 days, we’re not shocked that is has more than 2,800 five-star ratings. Many people claim that it’s a “game-changer” for any bathroom and go on to say they use it “all the time” now that they have one.

“[It] makes me feel like I'm at the spa after every shower,” one reviewer wrote . “[It’s a] great gift idea for anyone who loves to relax/get pampered.”