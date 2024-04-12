This indoor insect trap with 51,000+ perfect ratings that makes bugs 'almost nonexistent' is now just $27 at Amazon

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
It's that time of year when the bugs are out in full force, which means you might start seeing some unwanted guests in your home. The good news is that you don't have to call an exterminator just yet because Amazon has affordable at-home solutions.
All it uses is a UV light and powerful fan to suck in all types of pests like mosquitos, moths, fruit flies, and gnats before they're collected on a sticky glue board at the base of the machine. It comes fully equipped with four glue boards that last up to four weeks each, so you'll be set for at least a couple of months.
It only weighs 1.4 pounds and measures 8.8 inches long by 5 inches wide, making it ideal for countertops and side tables. Thanks to the modern design, it'll easily blend in with the rest of your appliances and won't be an eyesore like some other bug trappers can be.
More than 51,000 people have given this insect trap a five-star rating and several reviewers claim that it makes bug populations "almost nonexistent."
