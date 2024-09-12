Skip to main content
Macy's is selling an 'elegant' $350 designer suitcase for only $180
"I've bought many suitcases, but this is by far the best."
Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Finding the perfect travel gear at the right price isn't as easy as it looks. Everyone has their specific packing needs and not every suitcase can meet those requirements. Fortunately, we found a hardside suitcase that might fit into the all things to all people category. It's durable, functional, and fashionable. It's also on sale right now at Macy's.

With a price tag of just $180, the Karl Lagerfeld Chevron Hardside Suitcase is over 50% off the regular price. At 25 inches in length, this bag is the perfect travel companion for a trip of almost any length.

Karl Lagerfeld Chevron Hardside Suitcase, $180 (was $350) at Macy's

The Karl Lagerfeld Chevron Hardside Suitcase is on sale right now at Macy's

The suitcase is as well-designed on the inside as it is on the outside. It has a Lagerfeld signature inner lining, durable logo cross straps, and a zipper pouch. The bag is expandable, so you can have more space in the suitcase when needed. The dual spinner wheels and push-button telescoping handle can make a brisk jaunt through the airport a breeze. The bag's durable top corner guards protect from damage during long trips, and the deep red color and signature chevron pattern on the suitcase's ABS exterior make this a stylish and distinctive option for any world traveler. (It also makes it easy to spot on a luggage carousel after a long flight.)

Macy's customers agree that this gorgeous suitcase is a real gem. One claimed it allows them to "travel with sophistication." Another shopper shared, "I love my luggage. I've bought many suitcases but this is by far the best." The remaining reviews were peppered with words like "elegant," "stylish," and "beautiful," reaffirming what's already visible with the naked eye.

If you want to be the chicest globetrotter in the terminal, then buy the Karl Lagerfeld Chevron Hardside Suitcase while it's on sale at Macy's. After all, while a good deal never goes out of style, it may go out of stock.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

