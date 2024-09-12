Macy's is selling an 'elegant' $350 designer suitcase for only $180

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Finding the perfect travel gear at the right price isn't as easy as it looks. Everyone has their specific packing needs and not every suitcase can meet those requirements. Fortunately, we found a hardside suitcase that might fit into the all things to all people category. It's durable, functional, and fashionable. It's also on sale right now at Macy's .

With a price tag of just $180, the Karl Lagerfeld Chevron Hardside Suitcase is over 50% off the regular price. At 25 inches in length, this bag is the perfect travel companion for a trip of almost any length.

Karl Lagerfeld Chevron Hardside Suitcase, $180 (was $350) at Macy's

The suitcase is as well-designed on the inside as it is on the outside. It has a Lagerfeld signature inner lining, durable logo cross straps, and a zipper pouch. The bag is expandable, so you can have more space in the suitcase when needed. The dual spinner wheels and push-button telescoping handle can make a brisk jaunt through the airport a breeze. The bag's durable top corner guards protect from damage during long trips, and the deep red color and signature chevron pattern on the suitcase's ABS exterior make this a stylish and distinctive option for any world traveler. (It also makes it easy to spot on a luggage carousel after a long flight.)

Macy's customers agree that this gorgeous suitcase is a real gem. One claimed it allows them to "travel with sophistication." Another shopper shared, "I love my luggage. I've bought many suitcases but this is by far the best." The remaining reviews were peppered with words like "elegant," "stylish," and "beautiful," reaffirming what's already visible with the naked eye.